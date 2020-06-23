Real Madrid knock Barca off top spot

CONSPIRACY THEORY: Real Madrid benefited from a tight decision when Karim Benzema doubled their lead and was adjudged not to have controlled with his arm

AFP, MADRID





Real Madrid on Sunday knocked Barcelona off the top of La Liga by beating Real Sociedad 2-1, as Sergio Ramos rolled in another penalty before being forced off due to injury.

Karim Benzema continued his excellent form by adding a second at Anoeta and while Mikel Merino gave Real Sociedad hope with seven minutes left, Madrid held on to go above Barca on their head-to-head record.

Real Sociedad were contenders for the top four before the three-month COVID-19 suspension, but a draw and two defeats since the restart leaves them sixth, five points adrift.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, center, scores against Real Sociedad in their La Liga match at Anoeta in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: EFE

Ramos scored his 20th consecutive spot-kick in the 50th minute to become La Liga’s highest scoring defender on 68 goals, overtaking Ronald Koeman on the all-time list.

“He’s the best defender in the world,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “What he has been doing and achieving for so many years is incredible.”

However, Ramos limped off 10 minutes later with what looked like a knee injury, which would be a huge concern for Madrid if the problem proves serious. He was seen sitting with an ice pack on his left knee in the stands.

“Right now it hurts a lot, but that’s just the bang I think,” Zidane said. “That’s the good news, but we’ll see.”

Madrid also benefited from two tight decisions after Adnan Januzaj drove in a shot for Real Sociedad, only to have it ruled out, before Benzema doubled the lead and was adjudged not to have controlled with his arm.

Both calls were close and the fact they fell for Madrid would not have gone unnoticed in Barcelona.

“From what we’ve seen it will be very difficult for Real Madrid to drop points,” Barca defender Gerard Pique had said on Friday last week.

It was Barca’s failure to score at Sevilla that presented the opportunity to Madrid, whose victory in one of their toughest fixtures left has shifted the title race back in their favor.

Their defense, which boasts the club’s best record in 32 years, has been key.

Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card, although RCD Mallorca at home tomorrow is the kind of fixture Madrid should be able to negotiate, even without Ramos and their only defensive midfielder.

Zinedine Zidane will hope to have Eden Hazard fresh again after the Belgian was named on the bench. Gareth Bale was also among the substitutes not to be brought on.

His replacement Vinicius Jr caused Andoni Gorosabel problems with his pace and it was the Brazilian who won the penalty, after nipping inside the defender before his right foot was caught by Diego Llorente.

Ramos made no mistake, but seemed to take a bang on his knee shortly after and, despite limping on for several minutes, was eventually replaced by Eder Militao.

His removal coincided with a surge from Real Sociedad, who thought they had equalized when Januzaj drove into the corner, only for Merino to be ruled offside and interfering with the goalkeeper’s line of sight.

Real Sociedad’s sense of frustration was compounded when Benzema made it two.

Referee Javier Estrada again consulted the video assistant referee, but allowed the goal to stand, believing Benzema to have controlled with his shoulder before firing in.

Merino set up a nervy finish with a thundering shot in off the crossbar, but Madrid held on for an important win.

Earlier, Goncalo Guedes scored a mesmerizing goal as Valencia stayed in touch with the UEFA Champions League qualification places by beating CA Osasuna 2-0.

Guedes picked the ball up in his own half and surged past four Osasuna players before completing his stunning run with a driven shot into the top corner.

Rodrigo Moreno made it two at Mestalla as Valencia reduced the gap behind fourth-placed Sevilla to six points.

Osasuna dropped to 12th and their next opponents are Deportivo Alaves, who suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat away at fellow strugglers RC Celta de Vigo.

Alaves were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Martin Aguirregabiria was sent off and Celta capitalized.