A recently passed Idaho law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports — the first such law in the nation — on Friday received backing from US President Donald Trump’s administration.
The support came in the form of a court filing submitted by the US Department of Justice, saying that a federal judge considering a lawsuit challenging the ban should conclude that the law does not contravene the country’s constitution.
The ban prohibits transgender students who identify as female from playing on female teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. The ban does not apply to men’s teams.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and women’s rights group Legal Voice, which filed the lawsuit in April, contend that the law contravenes the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause because it is discriminatory.
The Justice Department wrote: “The Equal Protection Clause does not require states to abandon their efforts to provide biological women with equal opportunity to compete for, and enjoy the life-long benefits that flow from, participation in school athletics in order to accommodate the team preferences of transgender athletes.”
Idaho Governor Brad Little on March 30 signed into law the measure that received overwhelming support by the mostly Republican lawmakers of the Idaho House and Senate, but was unanimously opposed by Democratic lawmakers. It takes effect on July 1, although the lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent that.
ACLU of Idaho legal director Ritchie Eppink said that the arguments in the Justice Department filing are anti-transgender arguments that have been used for years and will ultimately fail.
“The Trump administration has been attacking trans folks in the United States since basically inauguration day,” he said. “It’s not surprising they made this a part of their anti-trans agenda as well.”
Two plaintiffs are bringing the lawsuit. One is an unnamed Boise-area high-school student who is cisgender. Cisgender refers to someone whose gender identity corresponds with the sex that the person was identified as having at birth.
The other is Lindsay Hecox, who will be a sophomore this fall at Boise State University and hopes to qualify for the women’s cross-country team. She competed on the boys’ team at a Moorpark, California, high school before transitioning after graduating.
The NCAA has a policy allowing transgender athletes to compete, but the sponsor of the Idaho law, Legislator Barbara Ehardt, has called the NCAA policy “permissive.”
Ehardt has said that allowing transgender athletes on girls’ and women’s teams would negate nearly 50 years of progress women have made since the landmark 1972 Title IX federal legislation credited with opening up sports to female athletes plus scholarships and other opportunities.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury
Taichung Futuro and Taipower FC won their matches in the eighth round of the Taiwan Premier Football League (TPFL) over the weekend to sit atop the log, while Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for her Hualien team to retain first place in the Taiwan Mulan Football League. International players helped Taichung Futuro maintain their No. 1 spot with 19 points. South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong netted a brace and Japanese defender Keita Yamauchi scored his first goal of the season to beat cross-town rivals Land-Home NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 3-2 at Taichung’s Taiyuan Soccer Field on Sunday. Joo scored in the