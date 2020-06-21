Border clashes risk Chinese US$330m sponsorship of IPL

Reuters, NEW DELHI





The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is to review its partnership with sportswear maker Li Ning while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to review its various sponsorship deals following a public backlash against Chinese companies.

Chinese companies in India are facing a backlash after the killing this week of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute.

A wave of anti-China sentiment has led the IOA to reconsider its association with Chinese company Li Ning, its apparel partner.

“We have a tie-up with them until the Tokyo Olympics,” IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said. “We’ll discuss the matter in our annual general meeting. Our approach will always be country-first.”

There have also been demands on social media for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo to be dropped as the title sponsor of the country’s popular Twenty20 cricket league.

Former Test spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter: “Ban all Chinese products.”

The IPL said on Friday in a statement that its governing council would hold a meeting this week to review its various sponsorship deals.

“Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans [soldiers], the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review the IPL’s various sponsorship deals,” the IPL wrote on Twitter.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal questioned whether dropping Vivo, which bagged the 2018-2022 IPL title rights for 21.9 billion rupees (US$287.2 million), would serve any purpose.

“People are naturally emotional, but we have to differentiate — whether it’s helping the Chinese companies, or their sponsorship is helping India’s cause,” Dhumal said. “Rather than the money going back to China, if that’s retained here as sponsorship money and I’m able to pay tax to the government, that’s helping India’s cause, isn’t it?”

The BCCI would not engage any Chinese company in stadium construction but sponsorship was a different issue, he said.

“We are not giving any building contract to any Chinese company when money flows out of BCCI to China,” Dhumal added. “This is the other way round.”