The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is to review its partnership with sportswear maker Li Ning while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to review its various sponsorship deals following a public backlash against Chinese companies.
Chinese companies in India are facing a backlash after the killing this week of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute.
A wave of anti-China sentiment has led the IOA to reconsider its association with Chinese company Li Ning, its apparel partner.
“We have a tie-up with them until the Tokyo Olympics,” IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said. “We’ll discuss the matter in our annual general meeting. Our approach will always be country-first.”
There have also been demands on social media for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo to be dropped as the title sponsor of the country’s popular Twenty20 cricket league.
Former Test spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter: “Ban all Chinese products.”
The IPL said on Friday in a statement that its governing council would hold a meeting this week to review its various sponsorship deals.
“Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans [soldiers], the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review the IPL’s various sponsorship deals,” the IPL wrote on Twitter.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal questioned whether dropping Vivo, which bagged the 2018-2022 IPL title rights for 21.9 billion rupees (US$287.2 million), would serve any purpose.
“People are naturally emotional, but we have to differentiate — whether it’s helping the Chinese companies, or their sponsorship is helping India’s cause,” Dhumal said. “Rather than the money going back to China, if that’s retained here as sponsorship money and I’m able to pay tax to the government, that’s helping India’s cause, isn’t it?”
The BCCI would not engage any Chinese company in stadium construction but sponsorship was a different issue, he said.
“We are not giving any building contract to any Chinese company when money flows out of BCCI to China,” Dhumal added. “This is the other way round.”
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury
Taichung Futuro and Taipower FC won their matches in the eighth round of the Taiwan Premier Football League (TPFL) over the weekend to sit atop the log, while Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for her Hualien team to retain first place in the Taiwan Mulan Football League. International players helped Taichung Futuro maintain their No. 1 spot with 19 points. South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong netted a brace and Japanese defender Keita Yamauchi scored his first goal of the season to beat cross-town rivals Land-Home NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 3-2 at Taichung’s Taiyuan Soccer Field on Sunday. Joo scored in the