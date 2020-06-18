Bayern Munich on Tuesday claimed their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s first-half strike to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the table.
The league’s top scorer latched onto a superb Jerome Boateng cross and fired in his 31st goal of the campaign just before the break to send Bayern 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three matches left.
In a rollercoaster season that saw coach Niko Kovac fired in November last year with Bayern off the leading positions and Hansi Flick taking over, they turned it around after the winter break, are unbeaten since and have won their past 11 straight league matches.
Bayern remained unruffled by the two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last month beat Borussia Dortmund to overcome the last major obstacle on the way to a 29th league title since the launch of the top division in 1963, and their 30th Bundesliga crown overall.
They could also add the DFB-Pokal, having booked a spot in the July 4 final where they face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and have also won their Champions League round-of-16 first leg 3-0 at Chelsea.
“It is sensational the kind of football we have played in the past few months,” Flick said. “You could feel the passion, the joy for the game and the team spirit.”
“We have now taken the first step and reached our big goal,” he added after the team celebrated their triumph in front of empty stands due to the pandemic. “But we also have the DFB-Pokal in our sights and then obviously the Champions League games are something you cannot plan for — and we still need to survive the Chelsea game.”
Second-bottom side Werder, desperate to avoid a second relegation since 1980, were bold and in the first half matched Bayern for speed and possession.
They also had the better opportunities until Bayern winger Kingsley Coman’s glancing header in the 24th minute.
Bayern gradually gained ground and broke the deadlock with defender Jerome Boateng’s superb pass to Lewandowski, who turned in the penalty box and fired home in the 43rd minute.
The Polish international, who scored on his return from suspension, is chasing the 40-goal Bundesliga record for one season set by Bayern’s Gerd Mueller in 1972. He had a string of good chances after the break to add to his tally.
However, it was goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who proved to be the key for Bayern after they were left with 10 men for the final 10 minutes following the dismissal of Alphonso Davies. Neuer made a sensational one-handed save to ensure that the club clinched yet another Bundesliga title.
