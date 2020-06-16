Schalke set club record 13-game winless streak

AFP, BERLIN





Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday moved back into the Bundesliga’s UEFA Champions League places with a 1-1 draw at injury-hit Schalke 04, who set a new club record of 13 league games without a win.

The result leaves Schalke winless since January’s 2-0 victory at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, as they dropped to ninth in the table having been third in December last year.

A penalty early in the second half was converted by Schalke’s Daniel Caligiuri after a handball by Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Schalke 04’s Daniel Caligiuri, front, scores a penalty against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in their Bundesliga match at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

However, Schalke defender Juan Miranda then turned the ball into his own net nine minutes from time to extend the winless streak.

Caligiuri was partly to blame for the late own-goal as he lost the ball to Leverkusen’s Brazilian defender Wendell, who crossed low into the Schalke penalty area and into the path of Miranda.

Leverkusen, who booked their place in the DFB Pokal final last week, are now fourth with three games left and heading for next season’s Champions League group stages.

Schalke are suffering from a mounting injury list, with 10 players out.

“I’ve stopped counting,” Schalke head coach David Wagner said before kickoff as he made four changes from the team that drew 1-1 at Union Berlin the previous weekend.

“We have to stand together as a team and fight, that was another step today after the game in Berlin,” Wagner added after the match.

Royal Blues under-19 captain Can Bozdogan made his debut on the right wing, while second-half replacement Jonas Hofmann, 23, also played his first Bundesliga match having been promoted from the reserves.

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi was hospitalized with a severe concussion after a nasty clash of heads during FSV Mainz 05’s 1-0 defeat to Augsburg in Sunday’s relegation battle.

Liverpool loanee Awoniyi, 22, was left motionless after landing awkwardly following an aerial collision with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in the first half.

Awoniyi was stretchered off with his neck in a brace after a long delay while he received medical attention on the pitch.

Mainz said Awoniyi, a former under-17 FIFA World Cup winner, was responsive and taken to hospital for observation.

“We have received the all-clear from the doctors,” Mainz coach Achim Beierlorzer said. “He has regained consciousness and can remember the things that happened. He has a severe concussion and has to stay in hospital for observation.”

Awoniyi has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool since joining the club in 2015, spending numerous spells on loan in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Augsburg moved seven points clear of the relegation playoff place after striker Florian Niederlechner scored the only goal just 43 seconds into the match.

Niederlechner was happy to atone for his penalty miss in the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw with Cologne.

“Last week I was the idiot, this week I am the hero,” he said. “That was a big step [toward safety], but we can’t afford to relax.”

Augsburg still have to face TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, third-from-bottom Fortuna Duesseldorf and Champions League quarter-finalists RB Leipzig.

Mainz stayed three points above the bottom three.

They came closest to equalizing when French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta rounded the Augsburg goalkeeper, but had his shot cleared off the line by defender Philipp Max.

Mainz face second-placed Borussia Dortmund tomorrow before Saturday’s crucial home match against Werder Bremen, who are second from bottom and three points behind them.