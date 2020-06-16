Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday moved back into the Bundesliga’s UEFA Champions League places with a 1-1 draw at injury-hit Schalke 04, who set a new club record of 13 league games without a win.
The result leaves Schalke winless since January’s 2-0 victory at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, as they dropped to ninth in the table having been third in December last year.
A penalty early in the second half was converted by Schalke’s Daniel Caligiuri after a handball by Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba.
Photo: Reuters
However, Schalke defender Juan Miranda then turned the ball into his own net nine minutes from time to extend the winless streak.
Caligiuri was partly to blame for the late own-goal as he lost the ball to Leverkusen’s Brazilian defender Wendell, who crossed low into the Schalke penalty area and into the path of Miranda.
Leverkusen, who booked their place in the DFB Pokal final last week, are now fourth with three games left and heading for next season’s Champions League group stages.
Schalke are suffering from a mounting injury list, with 10 players out.
“I’ve stopped counting,” Schalke head coach David Wagner said before kickoff as he made four changes from the team that drew 1-1 at Union Berlin the previous weekend.
“We have to stand together as a team and fight, that was another step today after the game in Berlin,” Wagner added after the match.
Royal Blues under-19 captain Can Bozdogan made his debut on the right wing, while second-half replacement Jonas Hofmann, 23, also played his first Bundesliga match having been promoted from the reserves.
Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi was hospitalized with a severe concussion after a nasty clash of heads during FSV Mainz 05’s 1-0 defeat to Augsburg in Sunday’s relegation battle.
Liverpool loanee Awoniyi, 22, was left motionless after landing awkwardly following an aerial collision with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in the first half.
Awoniyi was stretchered off with his neck in a brace after a long delay while he received medical attention on the pitch.
Mainz said Awoniyi, a former under-17 FIFA World Cup winner, was responsive and taken to hospital for observation.
“We have received the all-clear from the doctors,” Mainz coach Achim Beierlorzer said. “He has regained consciousness and can remember the things that happened. He has a severe concussion and has to stay in hospital for observation.”
Awoniyi has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool since joining the club in 2015, spending numerous spells on loan in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.
Augsburg moved seven points clear of the relegation playoff place after striker Florian Niederlechner scored the only goal just 43 seconds into the match.
Niederlechner was happy to atone for his penalty miss in the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw with Cologne.
“Last week I was the idiot, this week I am the hero,” he said. “That was a big step [toward safety], but we can’t afford to relax.”
Augsburg still have to face TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, third-from-bottom Fortuna Duesseldorf and Champions League quarter-finalists RB Leipzig.
Mainz stayed three points above the bottom three.
They came closest to equalizing when French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta rounded the Augsburg goalkeeper, but had his shot cleared off the line by defender Philipp Max.
Mainz face second-placed Borussia Dortmund tomorrow before Saturday’s crucial home match against Werder Bremen, who are second from bottom and three points behind them.
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Eric Orze has already stared down a much tougher challenge than the professional hitters he could soon be facing in the MLB. As the US league’s amateur draft was wrapping up, a feel-good story surfaced in the final round on Thursday when the New York Mets selected Orze — a two-time cancer survivor. The 22-year-old pitcher from the University of New Orleans missed part of the 2018 season and all of last year to recover from multiple operations while fighting off testicular cancer and skin cancer. “This is a kid that will not quit. He really won’t,” Mets vice president of international and