Dries Mertens set a club record by scoring the decisive goal as SSC Napoli advanced to the Coppa Italia final after drawing with Inter 1-1 on Saturday.
In both sides’ first match in more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inter took an early lead when Christian Eriksen scored directly from a corner.
Mertens equalized before the break by finishing off a splendid counterattack and eclipsed Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s leading scorer with his 122nd in all competitions.
On Napoli’s all-time scoring list, Mertens moved seven goals ahead of Diego Maradona, who is third.
Napoli advanced 2-1 on aggregate inside an empty San Paolo Stadium, having won the first leg 1-0 in February.
“We wanted to reach the final at all costs,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said.
Napoli are attempting to win their sixth Coppa Italia and first since 2014.
In the final on Wednesday in Rome, Napoli face Juventus, who eliminated AC Milan on away goals on Friday in the first match of Italian soccer’s restart.
No games had been played in the country since March 9.
Before the game, a minute of silence was observed to mourn the more than 34,000 people who have died from the virus in Italy.
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lee Zii Jia’s charge up the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei — and someone who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold. The 22-year-old jumped to world No. 10 after establishing himself in the sport’s elite with some big-name scalps at the start of this year, before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated China’s Olympic champion Chen Long to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open in March, and beat China’s ninth-ranked Shi Yuqi at the Malaysia Masters in January. Yet he