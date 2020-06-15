Mertens sets goals record as Napoli make Coppa final

AP, NAPLES, Italy





Dries Mertens set a club record by scoring the decisive goal as SSC Napoli advanced to the Coppa Italia final after drawing with Inter 1-1 on Saturday.

In both sides’ first match in more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inter took an early lead when Christian Eriksen scored directly from a corner.

Mertens equalized before the break by finishing off a splendid counterattack and eclipsed Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s leading scorer with his 122nd in all competitions.

On Napoli’s all-time scoring list, Mertens moved seven goals ahead of Diego Maradona, who is third.

Napoli advanced 2-1 on aggregate inside an empty San Paolo Stadium, having won the first leg 1-0 in February.

“We wanted to reach the final at all costs,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said.

Napoli are attempting to win their sixth Coppa Italia and first since 2014.

In the final on Wednesday in Rome, Napoli face Juventus, who eliminated AC Milan on away goals on Friday in the first match of Italian soccer’s restart.

No games had been played in the country since March 9.

Before the game, a minute of silence was observed to mourn the more than 34,000 people who have died from the virus in Italy.