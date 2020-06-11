Twenty-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer yesterday said that he would be sidelined until next year after undergoing his second knee operation in a matter of months.
The 38-year-old Swiss said that he needed follow-up arthroscopic surgery “a few weeks ago” after having a similar procedure in February.
Federer, whose last Grand Slam win was the 2018 Australian Open, said that he “experienced a setback during [his] initial rehabilitation.”
“I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level,” he wrote on Twitter.
“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” Federer wrote.
Meanwhile, top-ranked Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open — if it is played — and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.
Speaking to state broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia on Tuesday, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be “extreme” and not “sustainable.”
“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the
COMPLEX ISSUES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that ensuring older coaches’ safety — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 71 — had yet to be decided The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably. “We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.” Twenty-nine teams voted
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent