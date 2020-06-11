Federer is out until next year, Djokovic might skip US Open

AFP and AP, PARIS and BELGRADE





Twenty-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer yesterday said that he would be sidelined until next year after undergoing his second knee operation in a matter of months.

The 38-year-old Swiss said that he needed follow-up arthroscopic surgery “a few weeks ago” after having a similar procedure in February.

Federer, whose last Grand Slam win was the 2018 Australian Open, said that he “experienced a setback during [his] initial rehabilitation.”

Roger Federer waves to the crowd after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 30. Photo: Reuters

“I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” Federer wrote.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open — if it is played — and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.

Speaking to state broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia on Tuesday, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be “extreme” and not “sustainable.”

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”