SOCCER
Play resumes in Vietnam
Soccer was back and so were the spectators in Vietnam on Friday when the top domestic league resumed after a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were allowed into Ho Chi Minh City’s scoreless draw with Hai Phong among three matches, with more than 1,000 people at the V-League game. The number, affected by an inconvenient start time, was small compared with the league’s average attendance of more than 7,000 last year. Fans had their temperature checked as they entered the stadiums, which were limited to half of normal capacity. They were not required to wear masks. “Obviously we are happy to play in front of fans as this is what makes football special,” Ho Chi Minh coach Jung Hae-sung said. “We have been waiting a long time for the league to restart.” In the other matches, more than 3,000 saw Nam Dinh lose 2-1 at home to The Cong, while about 800 attended Sai Gon’s 0-0 draw with Binh Duong.
SOCCER
Bulgarian fans flout rules
The Bulgarian league resumed on Friday after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic with fans allowed at stadiums, but many of them violated a rule for occupying every third seat in the stands. On Tuesday, Bulgarian Minister of Sports Krasen Kralev issued an order allowing spectators at stadiums if they took up no more than 30 percent of a venue’s capacity and with supporters sitting on every third seat. However, television footage showed that at least several dozen fans failed to observe the rule in front of Kralev in Plovdiv, where second-placed Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat Etar Veliko Tarnovo 2-0. Striker Dominique Malonga scored his first goal for Bulgarian Cup winners Lokomotiv after coming on in the second half and the hosts needed an own-goal by Etar’s Anton Ognyanov to put the game beyond doubt. The ministry said in a statement issued after the final whistle that the match went ahead with fans observing the seats rule, adding that the stadium announcer called on all spectators to maintain their distance. There were also several seating violations during league leaders Ludogorets’ 1-0 win against Levski Sofia as the Razgrad-based club took a big step toward winning their ninth consecutive title.
GOLF
Fans approved for Memorial
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday approved a plan for Muirfield Village Golf Club to have at least some fans at the Memorial next month, which would make it the first PGA Tour event with a crowd since the tour was shut down March 13 by the COVID-19 pandemic. DeWine wrote on Twitter that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open on June 19. “In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19,” he wrote. “We are approving that plan.” DeWine wrote that the Memorial, parks and casinos “have come up plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. “They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public,” he wrote. The PGA Tour resumes its schedule on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The tour said the opening four events would not have spectators. In a statement, the Memorial praised DeWine and his staff, and said it would work with state, county and city leaders to use the tournament “as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place.”
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of