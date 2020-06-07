NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday said that the league had been wrong to silence player protests as it responded to calls from a group of players to issue an explicit condemnation of racism.
In a video message posted on social media, Goodell said that the NFL would now support peaceful protests from players.
Goodell’s message came as a wave of protests over police brutality and racism continued across the US following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It has been a difficult time for our country,” Goodell said. “In particular, black people in our country.”
“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter,” he said.
The NFL had been criticized for a statement released on Saturday last week that did not directly reference racism or police brutality.
On Thursday, a group of several prominent NFL players, including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr, released a video demanding that the NFL condemn racism and support protest.
“How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?” Kansas City Chiefs ace Tyrann Mathieu asked in the video.
“What will it take?” the Arizona Cardinal’s DeAndre Hopkins asked.
“For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?” the Cleveland Brown’s Jarvis Landry added.
Goodell, who has faced criticism for his handling of NFL player protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, said that he would be a sympathetic ally for players.
“I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country,” Goodell said. “Without black players, there would be no National Football League. We are listening, I am listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”
Green Bay Packers player Aaron Jones said that he is pleased that Goodell has changed his outlook.
“I am just glad he is listening. He has corrected himself and he has open ears,” Jones said.
US President Donald Trump led criticism of player protests in 2017, saying that players like then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick, who kneeled during the US national anthem, should be fired.
At the time, Goodell said that he believed players should stand for the anthem.
Kaepernick, who launched his “take a knee” protests in 2016 following the deaths of several black men during confrontations with police, was released by the 49ers in 2017.
Since then, Kaepernick has remained unemployed, with no team willing to sign him, even as a back-up.
However, his protest has continued, with many involved in this week’s protests, as well as some police officers, dropping to one knee in solidarity.
