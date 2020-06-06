A bus carrying Primeira Liga champions SL Benfica was stoned on Thursday, breaking the glass and injuring two players, after they had played their first game since COVID-19 halted the season, the club said in a statement.
German midfielder Julian Weigl, 24, and Serbian winger Andrija Zivkovic, 23, were hit by debris and taken to a hospital in Lisbon to be treated as a precaution, Benfica said.
The attack on a major motorway between the club’s Estadio da Luz and training ground followed Benfica’s first game in three months.
“Sport Lisboa and Benfica denounce and lament the criminal stoning the bus of its players was victim to,” the statement read.
BENFICA 0, TONDELA 0
Benfica missed the chance to move clear of title rivals FC Porto at the top of the table after being held to a 0-0 draw by lowly CD Tondela.
The top two are now level on 60 points with nine rounds of matches remaining.
Fans had gathered outside the gates of the stadium to support the team because restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak prevented them from entering the ground.
Porto’s 2-1 defeat at FC Famalicao on Wednesday gave Benfica the opportunity to go two points clear at the summit but, despite dominating the match at an empty Estadio da Luz and having 24 shots at goal, they failed to find a way through.
The draw took Benfica back to the top on goal difference although they are locked on 60 points with Porto after 25 games. Tondela are 13th with 26 points, seven above the drop zone.
Benfica defender Ruben Dias headed against the woodwork from a corner in the second half while substitute Dyego Sousa also headed against the frame of the goal and then had a shot cleared off the line in added time.
“We were almost always in the opponents’ half and we created a lot more opportunities. We were the best team on the pitch and we played pretty well, but that is not enough,” Benfica coach Bruno Lage said.
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a soccer country? That is the question that some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbors work to bring the sport back after the COVID-19 shutdown. Debate has raged ever since Ligue 1 decided in late April to bring a premature end to the season with 10 rounds of matches unplayed. By contrast, two weeks have passed since the Bundesliga restarted, while Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora on Thursday confirmed that Serie A would return on June 20, and La Liga and the English Premier
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of