The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown.
The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably.
“We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Twenty-nine teams voted in favor of the return-to-play plan, with Portland the lone vote against, reports said.
Under the NBA’s proposals, the league would resume on July 31 with 22 teams based at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, to minimize the threat of the coronavirus. Games would be played without spectators.
Playoffs would take place in August, with the NBA Finals set to be completed by Oct. 12. The league has also penciled in a provisional Dec. 1 start date for the 2020-2021 season.
“The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season,” Silver said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts.”
The National Basketball Players Association must sign off on the restart plan for it to take effect.
The association was expected to vote on the plan during a conference call set for yesterday.
Silver said there are still some complex issues to be decided, including how to ensure the safety of some of their older coaches.
He indicated that “certain coaches” might not be on the bench at all.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is 71, while New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is 65.
Silver also referred to the protests that have erupted across the US since the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
“We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways,” Silver said.
The league plans for teams to start training camps in their home cities on June 30 before traveling to Orlando on July 7.
The league wants to have daily testing and if a player tests positive, he would be isolated and quarantined. The others would carry on playing while still being tested on a daily basis.
This year’s regular season was halted abruptly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive. Gobert, of France, was given the all-clear about two weeks later.
So far, less than a dozen NBA players have been confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus, although not all have been identified.
The NBA is the first major professional sports league disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in North America to confirm a return date.
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a soccer country? That is the question that some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbors work to bring the sport back after the COVID-19 shutdown. Debate has raged ever since Ligue 1 decided in late April to bring a premature end to the season with 10 rounds of matches unplayed. By contrast, two weeks have passed since the Bundesliga restarted, while Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora on Thursday confirmed that Serie A would return on June 20, and La Liga and the English Premier
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of