Ilsanker brace seals Eintracht 3-0 win

RELEGATION TROUBLE: Werder Bremen remain 17th in the 18-team table and extend their winless run at the Weserstadion this season to 12 games

Reuters, BREMEN, Germany





Eintracht Frankfurt substitute Stefan Ilsanker on Wednesday scored twice in 10 minutes to complete a 3-0 win away to Werder Bremen, who stayed in the Bundesliga drop zone as their dismal home record continued.

Forward Andre Silva headed the visitors ahead in the 61st minute of a physical, trying match and Ilsanker took advantage of poor marking to turn in the second in the 81st minute, less than one minute after coming on. The Austrian also headed in the third eight minutes later.

Werder extended their winless league run at the Weserstadion — where they have won only once in the league all season — to 12 matches and stayed 17th in the 18-team table with 25 points from 29 games, two adrift of Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Eintracht climbed to 11th in the Bundesliga table with 35 points.

The hosts had the better of the first half and towering striker Davie Selke twice got through, but was denied by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp the first time and then by a timely David Abraham tackle.

Werder thought that they had won a penalty when Abraham handled while challenging Davy Klaassen for the ball, but after a video assistant referee review that took nearly three minutes, officials ruled that the Bremen player was fractionally offside.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Stefan Ilsanker, center, scores against Werder Bremen in their Bundesliga match in Bremen, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Frankfurt had a goal disallowed for offside after the break, but went ahead in the next attack.

Makoto Hasebe won possession in midfield and the ball was fed to Filip Kostic, whose cross from the left was headed home by Silva.

Ilsanker needed 19 seconds on the pitch to add the second when he was left alone at a corner and calmly side-footed the ball in.

He was again unmarked when he headed in from a free-kick to complete another unhappy evening for Bremen.