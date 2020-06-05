Eintracht Frankfurt substitute Stefan Ilsanker on Wednesday scored twice in 10 minutes to complete a 3-0 win away to Werder Bremen, who stayed in the Bundesliga drop zone as their dismal home record continued.
Forward Andre Silva headed the visitors ahead in the 61st minute of a physical, trying match and Ilsanker took advantage of poor marking to turn in the second in the 81st minute, less than one minute after coming on. The Austrian also headed in the third eight minutes later.
Werder extended their winless league run at the Weserstadion — where they have won only once in the league all season — to 12 matches and stayed 17th in the 18-team table with 25 points from 29 games, two adrift of Fortuna Duesseldorf.
Photo: Reuters
Eintracht climbed to 11th in the Bundesliga table with 35 points.
The hosts had the better of the first half and towering striker Davie Selke twice got through, but was denied by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp the first time and then by a timely David Abraham tackle.
Werder thought that they had won a penalty when Abraham handled while challenging Davy Klaassen for the ball, but after a video assistant referee review that took nearly three minutes, officials ruled that the Bremen player was fractionally offside.
Photo: AFP
Frankfurt had a goal disallowed for offside after the break, but went ahead in the next attack.
Makoto Hasebe won possession in midfield and the ball was fed to Filip Kostic, whose cross from the left was headed home by Silva.
Ilsanker needed 19 seconds on the pitch to add the second when he was left alone at a corner and calmly side-footed the ball in.
He was again unmarked when he headed in from a free-kick to complete another unhappy evening for Bremen.
As professional soccer returned to Denmark, fans used Zoom to be part of the action. Thousands of Danish soccer fans on Thursday logged on to the conferencing software and were transported to Ceres Park for a league match between AGF and Randers that heralded the resumption of the nation’s pandemic-affected soccer season. While the stadium itself was without fans, the faces of thousands of supporters who joined the Zoom call were shown on giant screens that ran along one side of the pitch. Families wearing club shirts and scarves cheered inside their living rooms. Some were seen clenching their fists in joy after
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a soccer country? That is the question that some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbors work to bring the sport back after the COVID-19 shutdown. Debate has raged ever since Ligue 1 decided in late April to bring a premature end to the season with 10 rounds of matches unplayed. By contrast, two weeks have passed since the Bundesliga restarted, while Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora on Thursday confirmed that Serie A would return on June 20, and La Liga and the English Premier