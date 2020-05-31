Federer tops list of highest-paid athletes

PRISTINE BRAND: Federer’s haul over the past 12 months included US$100 million from appearance fees and endorsement deals, plus US$6.3 million in prize money

AFP, NEW YORK





Roger Federer on Friday topped the list of highest-paid global athletes announced by Forbes magazine, leading the lineup for the first time with pre-tax earnings of US$106.3 million.

The Swiss tennis legend, a men’s record 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, becomes the first player from his sport atop the annual list since its 1990 debut, rising from No. 5 last year.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer returns to Rafael Nadal of Spain in their “Match In Africa” exhibition match at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on Feb. 7. Photo: Reuters

His previous best showing was second in 2013.

“His brand is pristine, which is why those that can afford to align with him clamor to do so,” University of Southern California sports business professor David Carter told Forbes.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down sports worldwide, caused the first decline since 2016 in the total income of the world’s 100 top-paid athletes, a 9 percent dip from last year to US$3.6 billion.

Another plunge is expected next year from the shutdown.

Portugual soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was second on the list at US$105 million — US$60 million in salary and US$45 million from endorsements — with Argentina soccer hero Lionel Messi third on US$104 million — US$32 million of that from sponsorship deals.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have traded the top spot three of the past four years, saw their combined incomes dip US$28 million from last year due to salary cuts when European clubs halted play in March.

Brazil soccer player Neymar was fourth overall on US$95.5 million — US$25 million from endorsements — while NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was fifth on US$88.2 million — US$60 million of that from endorsements.

NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was sixth on US$74.4 million, with former teammate Kevin Durant next on US$63.9 million.

Tiger Woods, the reigning Masters champion and a 15-time major winner, was eighth on the list and tops among golfers at US$62.3 million — all but US$2.3 million from sponsor deals.

Woods topped the Forbes list a record 12 times before an infidelity scandal helped end his run.

Two NFL quarterbacks rounded out the top 10 with Kirk Cousins ninth at US$60.5 million and Carson Wentz 10th on US$59.1 million.

The top 100 featured athletes from 21 nations and 10 sports.

More NBA players made the list than those from any other sport at 35, but 31 NFL players made the cut, up from 19 last year. They pulled down the most money of any league, aided by finishing the season before the coronavirus outbreak.

After placing 15 players on last year’s list, Major League Baseball, whose start to the season was postponed by the pandemic, put only one on this year’s: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who was 57th at US$27.3 million — only US$750,000 from endorsements.

Spain soccer player Carlos Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, was last among the 100 on US$21.8 million, including US$3 million in endorsements.

Two women, tennis stars Naomi Osaka of Japan and Serena Williams of the US, made the list — the most females on it since 2016.

Osaka ranked 29th overall on US$37.4 million — US$34 million in endorsements — four spots ahead of Williams with US$36 million — US$32 million in endorsements.

Federer, 38, boasts the biggest sponsorship lineup among active athletes with Moet & Chandon and Barilla among those paying from US$3 million to US$30 million to link him with their brands.

Federer, who spent a record 310 weeks as world number one, reached 18 of 19 Grand Slam finals from 2005-2010.