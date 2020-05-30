As professional soccer returned to Denmark, fans used Zoom to be part of the action.
Thousands of Danish soccer fans on Thursday logged on to the conferencing software and were transported to Ceres Park for a league match between AGF and Randers that heralded the resumption of the nation’s pandemic-affected soccer season.
While the stadium itself was without fans, the faces of thousands of supporters who joined the Zoom call were shown on giant screens that ran along one side of the pitch.
Photo: AFP
Families wearing club shirts and scarves cheered inside their living rooms. Some were seen clenching their fists in joy after Simon Piesinger scored with a long-range lob to put Randers, the visiting team, ahead in the 36th minute.
AGF equalized in stoppage-time and the game finished 1-1.
Ahead of the game, AGF described the Zoom wall as the world’s first “virtual grandstand.”
Crowd noise was piped in for the match and there were cardboard “spectators” in place in the stands.
Games are being played without spectators in Denmark, like in other nations, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midtjylland, the Danish Superliga leaders, play their first game back today at home against AC Horsens and are planning a “drive-in” where at least 2,000 supporters can watch the game from inside their vehicles outside the MCH Arena.
Giant screens have been installed in the parking lot and footage of the fans in their vehicles is set to be screened inside the stadium.
