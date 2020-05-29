Formula One’s governing body on Wednesday hailed a major step forward after approving a package of cost-cutting measures, including a US$145 million budget cap from next year.
The measures, rubber-stamped by governing body the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council by an online vote, aim to create a more level playing field for the 10 teams and a more sustainable future.
“Formula One wins today. This is a crucially important moment for our sport,” said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown, who had pushed for an even tighter budget restriction. “F1 has been financially unsustainable for some time, and inaction would have risked the future of F1 and its participants.”
FIA president Jean Todt thanked the teams and hailed “a major step forward for F1 and motorsport’s sustainability.”
The budget cap is to be reduced to US$140 million for 2022 and US$135 million for 2023 to 2025, based on a 21-race season, the FIA said in a statement.
Some top teams currently spend more than US$200 million a year.
A list of components is to be frozen until next year, including the chassis and gearbox, and there is also to be a further reduction in aerodynamic testing.
That is to be according to championship position, with more restrictions for the more successful teams in a development handicap system.
“A uniform budget cap, in concert with more even distribution of revenue among the teams, will ensure greater competition, and more people wanting to watch live and on TV, driving more sustained revenues to underpin the long-term financial health of the teams and the sport,” Brown said.
This season has yet to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when it does, likely in July, it is to be without spectators.
Team principal Andreas Seidl said that McLaren were pleased teams would have enough aerodynamic freedom to retain the competitive element.
Sweeping new regulations are due to come into effect in 2022 after being postponed from next year.
McLaren on Tuesday announced redundancies, with the likely departure of about 70 people from its F1 team to meet the budget requirements.
“Adjusting the way we work, and right-sizing the team to this new cap over the next months, is a massive and painful task, but our aim is to be the best-sized and most efficient team in the future,” Seidl said.
Uncertainty grips next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympic Games: Will there be fans or empty stadiums in 14 months? How will thousands of athletes, staff members and technical officials travel, be housed and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic? And the Tokyo Games are not the only event. China, where COVID-19 was first detected, is to hold three mega-sports events in the year after the Tokyo Olympics are set to close. The World University Games in Chengdu, China, are to open, with up to 8,000 athletes, only 10 days after the Tokyo Games close. Next come the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, 2022,
When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part. The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20. In a demonstration of their prominence, South Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year. The phenomenon, players and commentators have said, results from driven parents, intense training, a highly
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown. The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September. While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather. “I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I
PANDEMIC HYGIENE: Players had their temperatures checked, carried their own equipment and towels, and tapped rackets to congratulate the match winners Alison Riske and Danielle Collins of the US and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic were among the winners on Friday, the opening day of a women’s tennis mini-tournament in Florida that offered professional players an opportunity to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The WTA women’s tennis tour canceled four more events this week and is not to resume until at least July 20. However, four women ranked in the top 60 in the world turned out for the UTR Pro Match Series event in Palm Beach, which followed a similar event for men two weeks ago. World No. 51 Collins toppled 28th-ranked compatriot Amanda Anisimova