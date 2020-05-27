Free agent infielder Jung-ho Kang, who played four of the past five years for the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Monday received a one-year suspension from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in connection with three past arrests on suspicion of drunk driving.
The KBO also demanded that Kang, 33, perform 300 hours of community service.
Both punishments would begin if and when he signs a contract with a Korean team.
Photo: AP
After the ruling was announced, Kang said in a statement that he is working to become a better person.
“Over time, I came to realize just how important baseball is to me,” Kang said. “I took putting on a uniform and getting on the field for granted, and I was a fool not to see how precious that was. I know I don’t deserve to be saying this, but I would love one final opportunity to play baseball.”
Yonhap news agency reported that Kang could have been banned by the league for up to three years based on its strict rules against driving under the influence (DUI).
Kang’s DUI cases occurred in August 2009, May 2011 and December 2016, Yonhap reported.
The third case, for which he received a suspended two-year sentence, wound up keeping Kang out of the entire 2017 season and most of the 2018 season with the Pirates.
He was initially unable to get a visa to return to the US due to his criminal record.
Kang broke into the major leagues with the Pirates in 2015, and he finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .287, a .355 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 126 games.
The next year, he hit .255, a .354 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage, with 21 homers and 62 RBIs in 103 games.
He went two for six in three games late in the 2018 season. Last year, he batted .169, a .222 on-base percentate and a .395 slugging percentage, with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in 65 games.
Kang began his pro career in the KBO, playing for the Hyundai Unicorns (2006-2007) and the Woori/Nexen Heroes (2008-2014).
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove
Uncertainty grips next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympic Games: Will there be fans or empty stadiums in 14 months? How will thousands of athletes, staff members and technical officials travel, be housed and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic? And the Tokyo Games are not the only event. China, where COVID-19 was first detected, is to hold three mega-sports events in the year after the Tokyo Olympics are set to close. The World University Games in Chengdu, China, are to open, with up to 8,000 athletes, only 10 days after the Tokyo Games close. Next come the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, 2022,
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown. The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September. While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather. “I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I
When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part. The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20. In a demonstration of their prominence, South Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year. The phenomenon, players and commentators have said, results from driven parents, intense training, a highly