Celtics forward Grant Williams is accustomed to having roommates. It was only a year ago that the 21-year-old rookie was sharing living space as a college student during his final season at the University of Tennessee, so when Celtics teammate Kemba Walker invited Williams to join him at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, shortly after the NBA went on its pandemic hiatus, Williams jumped at the offer.
“It’s been amazing,” Williams said. “Just hanging out, relaxing, being able to get to know each other better, as well as work out together. We’re here, we’re isolating on our own means... It was just a great decision.”
Williams, who grew up in the Charlotte area, was initially debating whether to remain in Boston or join his family in North Carolina at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that would have meant being close to his grandparents and potentially putting them at a higher risk of contracting the disease.
Photo: AP
“For as much as I talk, I’m glad that he even considered it,” Williams said of Walker’s invitation.
The warmer weather in Charlotte, as compared with Boston, has allowed Williams to use Walker’s outdoor court and other spaces to work on his ball handling and his shooting.
He has also been going through workouts given to him by the Celtics’ trainers.
“I feel like a lot of us are going to be prepared when we get back,” Williams said. “No matter how soon it will be, we’re going to speed up to the peak shape that we can be at and as healthy as we can be, too.”
One scenario being looked at by NBA officials for a restart is for Eastern Conference teams to be based in Orlando and play their games at the vast Disney Wide World of Sports complex.
That facility is equipped with much of the physical and technical infrastructure that the NBA would need, after having hosted the WNBA’s pre-season tournaments, national Amateur Athletic Union championships and other multi-team events.
It remains unclear whether the league would try to resume the season with an abbreviated schedule or proceed to a modified version of the playoffs.
Whatever happens, Williams is confident that players’ health and safety is to be at the forefront.
“It’s my first year, so I haven’t gotten to play in the playoffs yet. It’s gonna be a fun time if and when we get the season back,” he said. “I just kind of try to go with the flow and respect that the organization and the NBA will do their best to make the wisest and safest decision possible... We’re just gonna go with what they give us.”
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove