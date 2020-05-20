Hang Yuan on Sunday claimed top spot in the Taiwan Football Premier League after edging hosts Taiwan Steel 1-0 in Tainan, while previous leaders Taipower stumbled to a 2-1 defeat by National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS).
In a closely contested match in Tainan, it was veteran marksman Chen Ching-hsuan who scored the only goal as Hang Yuan picked up three points to remain undefeated this season.
Hang Yuan forward Liu Chih-wen latched on to a through-ball and fired a shot on goal that was parried by Taiwan Steel goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh, but Chen pounced on the rebound and slotted home from close range as his side leapfrogged Taipower at the top of the standings.
Photo courtesy of the CTFA
In a physical game that featured strong challenges leading to several confrontations, the referee issued six yellow cards, three to each side.
In Taichung, NTUS produced the biggest upset of the season so far when striker Kao Wei-chieh scored a goal either side of halftime to take a 2-0 lead over the visiting league leaders.
Midfielder Lin Chang-lun replied for Taipower in the 65th minute, but they could not find an equalizer as they suffered their first defeat of the season.
In Taoyuan, South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong scored a hat-trick for Taichung Futuro as his side thrashed the Red Lions 4-0, a result that left the losers rooted to the bottom of the table without a point so far this season.
Tatung’s in-form striker Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace for the second straight match as his side triumphed 4-1 over Ming Chuan University.
Turkey-born forward Onur Dogan grabbed his first goal this season and Ivorian striker Ange Samuel also scored in the second half, his league-leading ninth goal of the season.
Ming Chuan midfielder Lan Hao-yu scored a late consolation goal to round out the scoring.
Hang Yuan moved up to top spot with 14 points, but there are only three points separating the top four.
Taipower fell to second place on 13 points, with Taichung Futuro in third place on 12 and Tatung in fourth on 11.
Taiwan Steel are in fifth place with nine points, while Ming Chuan are in sixth with four points, ahead of NTUS on goal-difference.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
With the Tokyo Games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as an Uber Eats deliveryman. The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, said that the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally — and brings in much-needed cash. “I started this for two reasons — to save money for travelling [to future competitions] and to keep myself in physical shape,” Miyake told reporters. “I see how much I