A tiebreak win on Sunday for world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and teammate Dustin Johnson at the Driving Relief two-on-two charity skins match injected some suspense to a Seminole Golf Club course in Juno Beach, Florida, absent of fans and applause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wearing microphones that captured their chat and frustrations, caddie-less competitors McIlroy and Johnson faced off against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, carrying their own clubs and adhering to social distancing regulations, after undergoing a battery of tests and screenings.
Eager golf fans tuned in for one of the rare few live televised sports events and were treated to a bit of mild trash talk early on, as McIlroy teased his 21-year-old opponent Wolff after sinking a putt for par-four on the second hole.
Photo: AFP
“I think you forget I’ve won two FedEx Cups that totaled at US$25 million,” McIlroy said. “Doesn’t faze me, youngster.”
However, that bravado was eventually tempered as Fowler’s seven birdies put pressure on the world No. 1 and Johnson, the heavily favored pair who boasted five majors titles between them.
The competition came down to a closest-to-the-hole tiebreak, in which McIlroy clinched the victory, despite an admirable wedge shot from Wolff, who let out a whoop and offered his teammate an “air five.”
Photo: AFP
“These Seminole greens, the ball can do funny things when you think it’s in a good place,” said McIlroy, who basked in the “normalcy” of being back in competition. “It’s been awesome and it’s nice to get back on the golf course.”
Raising more than US$5.5 million through sponsors and donations for COVID-19 relief, the competition quickly trended on social media, as golf-starved fans reveled in seeing their favorite players compete in unique circumstances.
“Does DJ [Dustin Johnson] legitimately not know how to carry a golf bag anymore or something?” on fan wrote on Twitter, as images of the 2016 US Open champion’s clubs hanging haphazardly from his shoulder prompted ribbing.
Wolff’s tie-dyed sneakers and handlebar mustache, and Fowler’s pantomime gestures to an imaginary crowd proved that the proceedings were anything but business as usual.
The competitors swapped out PGA Tour-mandated slacks for shorts in the heat, as clouds dotted the otherwise clear blue skies along the Florida coast.
As young Wolff’s nerves settled and Fowler visibly reveled in the return to competition, the scene was enough to make anyone a bit jealous — including world No. 2 Jon Rahm.
“I think we’re all itching to be out there,” said Rahm, dialing in to the broadcast from his Arizona home. “I sure wish I was there.”
The PGA Tour is set to resume without fans next month at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with players and caddies facing a host of tests and screenings.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
With the Tokyo Games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as an Uber Eats deliveryman. The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, said that the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally — and brings in much-needed cash. “I started this for two reasons — to save money for travelling [to future competitions] and to keep myself in physical shape,” Miyake told reporters. “I see how much I