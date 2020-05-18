PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax.
The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate.
Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over.
Photo courtesy of Priya Lalwani Purswaney
Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into an adjacent baseball field to seal victory by eight wickets with two overs to spare.
Speaking after the game, Usman thanked his God, his captain and his team: “First, I’m thankful to almighty Allah. Secondly, we were prepared for the final and captain [Mujahid Muhammad] gave me full confidence to execute the team plan and my role” as an opener and bowler.
He took 1-5 with the ball.
“Finally, I’m thankful once again for Taiwan Cricket to organize such an exciting tournament in Taiwan,” said Usman, who was named Player of the Final. “Long live PCCT United.”
Earlier, Anthony Liu made a mockery of a challenging total set by the Taiwan Dragons in the second semi-final. Set 109 to win, Liu blasted 83 from just 34 deliveries as he catapulted his side into the final almost single-handedly. His opening partner and captain, Arun Parappagoudar, was on just 15 when Liu was stumped, left sprawled on the pitch in complete contrast with the poise and technique he showed launching six after six down the ground.
Liu hit nine maximums and five fours in the biggest individual innings of the tournament and was out with just one run to win.
In the first semi-final, United swamped the TCA Indians after bowling them out for 49.
TCA’s batting started slowly and finished quickly, moving to 39-5 after 7.4 overs and losing their final five wickets in just 13 balls.
United were guided to their target by Usman’s 30, winning by 7 wickets.
The Taiwan Daredevils won the playoff for seventh and eighth against the ICCT Smashers.
“It’s been a crazy few weeks,” said a spokesperson from Taiwan Cricket, the group that organized the event. “The cricket community has been amazing with their help and support.”
The organizers thanked three groups in particular, saying that without them, the tournament could not have happened.
“First, PCCT United, with Mujahid Muhammad at the helm, manage the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, and their efforts to prepare the venue have been invaluable with the short notice we had to get this event up and running,” the organizers said.
“Second, Ali Chang — a Badshaws player, a Chinese Taipei Cricket Association member and a cricket enthusiast — provided us with match balls at a time when they are hard to source with our usual providers being in lockdown in India,” they added. “Third, the Hsinchu Titans rushed a mat up to us to help with the playing surface. With that and their commitment to the concept of the tournament, and help with the scoring app and other things, they deserve a special mention.”
