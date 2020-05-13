MLB owners on Monday gave the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the delayed season starting on the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisions expanding the designated hitter to the National League.
Spring training could start next month, a person familiar with the decision said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the plan were not announced.
MLB officials were scheduled to make a presentation to the union yesterday. An agreement with the players’ association would be needed and talks were expected to be difficult — especially over a proposal for a revenue split that would be unprecedented.
Photo: Jim Rassol-USA Today
The players withstood a seven-and-a-half-month strike in 1994-1995 to fight off such a plan.
“If you do anything that resembles a cap, that smells like a cap, you’ve given too much,” said Dave Stewart, a four-time MLB 20-game winner, who is now an agent and spent two years as Arizona’s general manager.
“A salary cap has been a non-starter for the players as long as I’ve been in baseball,” said David Samson, former president of the Expos and Marlins. “I think when MLB is proposing a revenue split, it is with the full knowledge that the players’ union will automatically reject that.”
Each team would play about 82 regular-season games against opponents in their own division, plus regional interleague games. The post-season would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling the number of wild cards.
The All-Star Game, scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14, would likely be canceled.
Medical issues were also to be at the forefront of talks.
“Bear with me, but it feels like we’ve zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season,” Washington pitcher Sean Doolittle wrote on Twitter. “What’s the plan to ethically acquire enough tests? What’s the protocol if a player, staff member or worker contracts the virus?”
The designated hitter was adopted by the American League for the 1973 season, but has been resisted by National League owners.
The players’ union has favored it because it would create more jobs for hitters in their 30s and money has disappeared as an issue because nearly all veterans have agreed to contracts. Yasiel Puig is the most notable exception.
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
Raymond Lee had been traveling the world by bicycle for two years when COVID-19 erupted and he suddenly found himself stranded in the West African nation of Guinea. After cycling through Europe and then across the Sahara, the 33-year-old South Korean was in Guinea, heading south, when the government shut the borders in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. “When I was in Guinea, this thing became really serious,” said Lee, a former flight attendant. He was repeatedly turned away from hotels in the capital, Conakry, in what Lee described as a prejudiced reaction to the pandemic. “They didn’t let me
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the