Formula One is working to put on a British Grand Prix in July even if the British government imposes quarantine measures on visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Sunday.
The Sun newspaper quoted a British government source as saying there would be an exemption for sports, with Formula One teams free to travel from Britain and return without restriction once competition resumes.
The teams would be expected to undergo a rigorous testing regime and isolate themselves immediately if they tested positive for the coronavirus, the source said.
Formula One sources said that conversations with the British government were ongoing.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said in a televised address to the nation that “it will soon be the time ... to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air.”
An association representing British airlines said that the government is planning a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad to try to avoid a second peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quarantine has big implications for Formula One, with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone scheduled for July 19 — the weekend after teams complete a planned double-header in Austria on July 5 and July 12.
The race would be a 70th anniversary for Formula One at the English circuit, which hosted the first world championship race in 1950.
Seven of the 10 Formula One teams are based in Britain and would be returning from a secure environment in Austria, where they would have been effectively isolated for two weeks and repeatedly tested.
Formula One managing director Ross Brawn outlined last week some of the measures set to be implemented for the season-opening races.
“Everybody will be tested and will have a clearance before they even go into the paddock, and then every two days they’ll be tested whilst in the paddock, and that will be with an authorized authority and consistent,” Brawn told Sky Sports. “We’ll have restrictions on how people move around ... we have to create an environment that, within itself, is effectively a small bubble of isolation, and the teams will stay within their own groups. They won’t mingle with other teams and they’ll stay at their own hotels.”
Silverstone has made clear that its race has to get British government approval and cannot be a burden on the police or health service.
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
Raymond Lee had been traveling the world by bicycle for two years when COVID-19 erupted and he suddenly found himself stranded in the West African nation of Guinea. After cycling through Europe and then across the Sahara, the 33-year-old South Korean was in Guinea, heading south, when the government shut the borders in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. “When I was in Guinea, this thing became really serious,” said Lee, a former flight attendant. He was repeatedly turned away from hotels in the capital, Conakry, in what Lee described as a prejudiced reaction to the pandemic. “They didn’t let me
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
The 1981 Major League Baseball season began with Fernandomania and ended with a classic World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees — Mike Schmidt slugged his way to a second consecutive Most Valuable Player award and Nolan Ryan pitched another no-hitter. However, perhaps the best way to describe baseball in 1981 is by recounting Pete Rose’s pursuit of the National League’s (NL) career hits record. He tied the record in June, but then had to wait until August to break it — because a strike shut down the sport for about two months. All Rose could