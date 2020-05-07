New quarterback is Dolphins’ No. 1

Reuters





Selected fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins in last month’s NFL draft, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joined a team that had retired the number he wore to stardom at the University of Alabama: No. 13.

Hall of Famer Dan Marino sported the No. 13 jersey in Miami from 1983 to 1999.

Instead, Tagovailoa is to wear No. 1 — as the Dolphins on Tuesday wrote on Twitter the number assignments for their veterans and rookies.

University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, center, runs with the ball against Louisiana State University in their NCAA game at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Nov. 9 last year. Photo: AFP

Seven minutes after the team’s announcement, Tagovailoa confirmed his number on Twitter, posting a picture of himself in the No. 1 jersey, with a caption that read: “For the Audience of 1,” followed by a praying-hands emoji.

The previous Dolphin to wear No. 1 was cornerback Jalen Davis, who appeared in three games in 2018, pro-football-reference.com showed.

The most famous player to sport the number in Miami was kicker Garo Yepremian, who was part of the Dolphins’ Super Bowl championship teams in 1972 and 1973.

Yepremian is also famous for his failed pass attempt on a botched field goal in Super Bowl VII.

Even though the ball slipped from Yepremian’s hands, and Washington Redskins defensive back Mike Bass grabbed it and ran 49 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown, Miami held on to win 14-7.

Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins drafted him: “For me, I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired and it should be. Dan Marino, he’s the GOAT. He’s like the mayor out there and I have much respect for him. Whatever number I’m given by that organization, if it’s 78 or 99 — I’ll wear it. It doesn’t matter.”