NFL moves London, Mexico City games back to US

AP





The NFL is moving its five games this season scheduled for London and Mexico City back to US stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All five regular-season games are to be played at the stadiums of the host teams.

Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, and another two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts.

The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Their opponents had not been announced.

The NFL has staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.

“While the NFL’s many fans in London, the UK and Europe will obviously be disappointed by this news, it is absolutely the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. “I know that the NFL remains fully committed to London and I look forward to welcoming NFL teams back to the capital in 2021.”

Mexico City staged games in 2016, 2017 and last year.

The NFL is set to release the full schedule for the season tomorrow and is planning on adhering to it, though contingencies are being discussed as a safeguard against the pandemic.