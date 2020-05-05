Aveska happy to be back in ‘special’ Taiwan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Former Haiti international Judelin Aveska on Sunday scored the only goal of the match as Hang Yuan edged Ming Chuan University 1-0, while Taipower and Tatung scored big wins over bottom-of-the-table teams, and Taichung Futuro shut out Taiwan Steel for a surprise 1-0 victory in the Hua Nan Bank Taiwan Football Premier League.

At Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, Hang Yuan midfielder Lin Ming-wei almost gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute when the former Taiwan youth team captain collected a long pass in the penalty area and hit a bicycle-kick with his back to the goal, only for the ball to hit the crossbar.

However, Hang Yuan were rewarded for their domination of possession just before halftime when the Ming Chuan University defenders attempted to clear a corner, but the ball fell to Aveska, whose header flew past goalkeeper Lee Ming-wei for the all-important goal.

Hang Yuan’s Judelin Aveska, center, celebrates after scoring against Ming Chuan University in their Taiwan Football Premier League match at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the CTFA

Having played with Hang Yuan in 2018, Aveska signed to play in Chile before returning this season.

He said that had been the right decision.

“I had promised Hang Yuan’s coaches that I would come back again for this team, then we saw this coronavirus situation, and I believed Taiwan would be a safe country ... and I am now happy to play football in Taiwan,” Aveska said.

Aveska had received more lucrative offers from clubs in Chile and Lebanon, “but I gave my promise and decided to return for Hang Yuan,” he said.

“My family in Haiti told me don’t come to Taiwan, because it is too close to China for the coronavirus, and would be dangerous for me,” he added. “I told my family that Taiwan is totally different from China... Taiwan is a very special place and I like to live here. I enjoy being free here, not like in Haiti or Chile. Here I am just an ordinary football player, nobody recognizes me, and it is great to have this freedom in Taiwan... It is the right decision for me, to play football in Taiwan this season.”

At Taipei Municipal Stadium, Tatung picked up their second win of the season, thrashing NTUPES 5-1.

Ivorian striker Ange Samuel netted a hat-trick, taking him to eight goals in four matches and the lead in the race for the league’s golden boot.

Japanese substitute Hirokimi Harada also scored a brace for Tatung, while playmaker Chen Po-yu grabbed the consolation goal for NTUPES.

Taichung Futuro’s South Korean forward Joo Ik-seong netted the only goal of the match as his side edged Taiwan Steel 1-0 in Tainan.

Taiwan international forward Chen Chao-an scored a brace in the first half for Taipower as they cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Red Lions in Taoyuan.

The results left Hang Yuan, with 10 points, the closest challengers to Taipower, who maintained their perfect start to the season.

Taichung Futuro, Tatung and Taiwan Steel occupy third to fifth places respectively.

Ming Chuang University and NTUPES each have a point, while the Red Lions are bottom after four straight defeats.