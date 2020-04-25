Concerns about Raelene Castle’s welfare contributed to a loss of confidence in her leadership before her abrupt resignation as chief executive, Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Paul McLean said yesterday.
Late on Thursday, the New Zealander quit after nearly three years at the helm, saying she believed that the RA board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the COVID-19 shutdown.
McLean said that 48-year-old Castle was a victim of “bullying” on social media and that other executives might have been broken by the personal criticism she endured during her tenure.
“One of my greatest concerns with her was her welfare and how she was on a daily basis,” McLean, a former captain of the Wallabies, told reporters in a videoconference. “A lesser person would have thrown the towel in ages ago.”
“The discussion that we had to have as a board was what is the succession plan if Raelene walked in, rang me one day and said: ‘Paul, I’m gone — I can’t do this anymore’?” McLean added. “So we’d had some broader discussions about that over the past six months and I suppose it crystalized with some new eyes around the board table — and it probably crystalized with the circumstances that we’re all facing, with the general economy and how we’re living our lives at the moment.”
Castle quit only two days after telling reporters that she was determined to see RA through the coronavirus shutdown, which has left it battling for survival.
McLean, who is set to step down on July 31, said that he would take on the role of executive chairman in the “very short term,” while the board decided whether to appoint an interim replacement for Castle during the search for a permanent CEO.
The board was not settled on whether the next CEO needed ties to the game or could come from outside it, McLean said.
“Both have significant value,” he said. “The rugby connection is really important because that’s what we do, that’s our business.”
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
PLANET WATCHING? Rakuten’s performance may have boosted its global standing, with online polls indicating that global fans back them over other Taiwanese clubs The Rakuten Monkeys are the early season leaders in Taiwanese professional baseball after they swept their three-game series against the Fubon Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Taoyuan last night, showing their opponents that they can win in a pitching duel. The defending champions have sustained their form from last year’s Taiwan Series triumph, the Monkeys’ third consecutive Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title, after starting the season with five wins from five games. Rakuten manager Tseng Hao-chu started second-year right-hander Weng Wei-chun to close out the series. Veteran pitcher Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic took the mound for the Guardians. The
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether
Kaohsiung-based Taipower moved to the top of the Taiwan Premier Football League table after the second round yesterday. Taipower moved to 6 points from two wins after prevailing 1-0 over Tainan-based Taiwan Steel, while Hang Yuen fought out a 1-1 draw against Taichung Futuro. In yesterday’s other matches, Taipei-based Tatung trounced the Taipei Red Lions 4-0 in a game streamed on CTFA.TV via YouTube that featured English-language commentary, while Ming Chuan University battled Taichung-based NTUPES to a 2-2 draw. Taiwan is among only five nations with top-division soccer action amid the COIVD-19 pandemic after soccer authorities in Burundi on Tuesday announced the suspension