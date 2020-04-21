Yasiel Puig said he has reason to remain positive about playing for a new team, but the free-agent slugger does not share that same attitude when it comes to this year’s Major League Baseball season.
Puig, who split last year between the two Ohio-based teams, told El Nuevo Herald that the Miami Marlins were one of several teams to make him an offer.
The outfielder said, via a translator, that he rejected the Marlins’ offer in part because he wanted “a little more to play in front of my Cubans, close to my homeland.”
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA Today
The 29-year-old did not elaborate on any other interested teams and his optimism dipped when discussing the potential of the season beginning this year.
“Everyone knows I don’t have a team right now, but that doesn’t worry me. We are in a time of pandemic, which is much worse than if Yasiel Puig does not have a team,” he said. “Someday I will sign. I don’t know which team, but it’s not a time to think about baseball.”
“We hope to play in 2021. I don’t think there will be baseball in 2020, but if there is, we will be on some team,” he said. “I have to stay positive. If the coronavirus has not made me negative, nothing will make me negative.”
Puig batted .252 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 100 games with the Cincinnati Reds last season, before being sent to the Cleveland Indians as part of a three-team trade on July 31. He hit .297 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 49 games.
Puig starred on the Cuba national team before being transported out of the nation in 2010.
He initially ventured to Mexico and then negotiated a seven-year, US$42 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June 2012.
He is a career .277 hitter with 132 homers and 415 RBIs in seven seasons.
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work. Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows. However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok. “How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at
‘NOT A GOOD DAY’: Economists said that any economic benefits from next year’s Games would be negligible compared with the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy. Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year. “These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.” Coates also praised Japanese Prime