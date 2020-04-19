Thailand fighters despair

AFP, KANCHANABURI, Thailand





Training in masks and keeping 2m apart, Thailand’s professional fighters are battling a new reality — shuttered gyms and canceled tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic left them suddenly out of work.

Thailand’s brutal version of boxing, Muay Thai, features jabs, punches and kicks, with striking techniques using shins, knees and elbows.

However, the nation’s strict social-distancing rules mean former world champion Sarawut Prohmsut can only mime arm-blocks to a sparring partner jabbing at him from distance as they train in Bangkok.

Muay Thai fighters Pongpisarn Sunyong, left, and Sarawut Prohmsut demonstrate “social distancing padwork” at the Luktupfah Muay Thai gym in Bangkok on April 9. Photo: AFP

“How can you box in these conditions? We no longer have any strong sensations, no adrenaline,” the 23-year-old Sarawut tells reporters at the Luktupfah Muay Thai gym in the nation’s capital.

Sarawut is used to earning 20,000 to 30,000 baht (US$600 to US$900) a month from tournaments, with most of it being sent home to support his family.

However, the pandemic has hit Muay Thai hard, with tournaments and stadiums the first to close due to a cluster of infections at one large-scale event early last month.

Without any income, many fighters have returned to their home provinces where training has stalled.

“Overnight, everything stopped,” said Somiong, a 24-year-old ethnic Karen boxer who returned to Kanchanaburi Province after the stadium ban.

He and Sarawut have joined millions who are out of work because of the virus, which has ravaged Thailand’s tourism, entertainment and restaurant industries.

The government promised a monthly cash handout of 5,000 baht to affected workers.

However, boxers without a specific license are not eligible for the aid, said Jade Sisisompan of the World Muay Thai Organization, who is also the co-owner of Luktupfah gym. “It can quickly become catastrophic. Most have been fighting since they were children and can do nothing else.”

Muay Thai tournaments in Bangkok are high-stakes spectacles, drawing hundreds to cheer and bet on prospective winners fighting in brightly lit rings.

A bout early last month at Bangkok’s military-owned Lumpinee Stadium was no different.

However, the packed arena led to hundreds of infections, including a celebrity host, stadium staff, politicians and army officials.

The impact of the shutdown was immediate for Somiong, who was used to training seven hours a day and earning up to US$600 a month.

Like most pro fighters in Thailand, the ring served as a way out of poverty for him and his family since he started training at 11. However, Somiong has no valid Thai ID and would not qualify for government assistance.

“Now I can’t help my parents with money,” he said as he helped his mother harvest coriander in Kanchanaburi. “It plays a lot on my mind.”

The boxing community must band together to help the most financially vulnerable fighters, said Youssef Boughanem, Muay Thai’s world middleweight champion and the owner of a Pattaya-based gym.

“Boxers strive for excellence every day — not having a goal may lead to deep depressions,” said the Belgo-Moroccan fighter, nicknamed the “Terminator” for his more than 120 wins by knockout.

They could also regress in their training, said former champion Samart Payakaroon, who has been offering free online lessons for the past two weeks to fill the void.