International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates, who is in charge of planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, has said that the postponed Games could help “kickstart” Japan’s economy.
Japan has been devastated like many countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be in a recession when the Olympics are to open on July 23 next year.
“These Games are a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus,” Coates said in a teleconference on Thursday with the Tokyo organizing committee. “These Games can help kickstart the economy again. These Games could be the rebirth of the tourism industry.”
Photo: AFP
Coates also praised Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, calling him a “very, very smart man.”
He said that Abe also viewed the Games as providing an economic stimulus.
However, economists and Olympic researchers yesterday said that any economic boost would be negligible given the size of Japan’s US$5 trillion economy and the limited tourism and economic benefits from the 17-day Games.
In some previous Olympics, soaring prices and crowding have discouraged tourists instead of attracting them.
“His predictions fly in the face of all the research on the financial impacts of hosting the Games ‘on a good day’ — and the current global crisis does not qualify as ‘a good day,’” said Helen Lenskyj, a professor emerita at the University of Toronto.
Lenskyj has written eight books on the Olympics, including her most recent, The Olympic Games: A Critical Approach. She suggested that Japan would be better off if it did not have to finance next year’s Games.
“At this moment in history, ‘a very smart man’ would be wishing his country did not have the added burden of hosting the Olympics,” Lenskyj said.
Japan is officially spending US$12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, although a government audit report in December last year said that it was twice that much. All but US$5.6 billion is taxpayer money.
IOC and Japanese officials say they do not know the cost of the one-year delay, but estimates have put it at US$2 billion to US$6 billion. Nearly all of the added costs fall to Japan under an agreement signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Games.
Coates confirmed that the IOC would be spending “several hundred million dollars” because of the postponement.
The funds would go to distressed international federations and national Olympic committees, not to Tokyo.
Tokyo organizing committee chief executive officer Toshiro Muto has described the added costs as “massive,” while Coates said that “there will be some negative impacts.”
“If Tokyo is hoping that a surge of tourism is going to cover the costs of moving the Games by a year, they are likely to be very disappointed,” said Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross.
Matheson and colleague Robert Baumann calculated the impact of foreign tourism on the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. They discounted local spending, as it was simply moving expenditures from one place in the country to another.
They said that Rio had 60,000 added arrivals and estimated US$5,000 spending by each arrival, an impact of US$300 million.
Rio spent about US$13 billion to organize the Olympics and some put the figure at US$20 billion.
Matheson and Robert Baade of Lake Forest College published a study in 2016 titled Going for Gold: The Economics of the Olympics. They looked at the impact of short-term and long-term tourism, sports and other infrastructure, employment, trade, and the intangible “feel-good factor”of holding the Olympics.
They concluded: “In most cases, the Olympics are a money-losing proposition for host cities; they result in positive net benefits only under very specific and unusual circumstances.”
The IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday promised to cut out frills to rein in spending. They are still trying to nail down if all of the 43 Olympic and Paralympic venues will be available next year and at what cost.
“On the Japanese side, they are assessing the impact of the postponement including costs,” Coates said. “These are not matters that are going to happen quickly. I couldn’t put a finger on when the additional costs will be assessed and done.”
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
CLOSE-UP VIEW: Fans can watch the drivers and hear their reactions as they sit in simulators at their homes, as online feeds supplement the footage shown on TV About 1 million people have tuned in to watch professional racers play a video game on television in the US. The success of virtual racing over the past month has put motorsports out front in the race to create competition while sports is shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly every series now has regular virtual racing for its competitors and a lot of its on national television — and it is online for fans who prefer to watch that way. Drivers are gaining newfound fame, even sponsorship. “I think we are honestly still in the early stages of figuring out how