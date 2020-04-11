Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb said that he has no trouble finding ways to lift his spirits and pass the time under lockdown.
Dirt-biking through the kitchen, driving Formula One on a games console and embarrassing codriver Daniel Elena on social media are among the diversions that Frenchman Loeb has found under lockdown at his home in Switzerland.
Loeb last competed in the Monte Carlo rally in January, the opening round of the World Rally Championship.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Since then, with the season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has not been behind the wheel for his Hyundai team.
With time on his hands, Loeb has adopted new pursuits.
These include riding his dirt bike around his swimming pool, up the garden steps and through his kitchen.
The video has been seen more than 141,000 times on Instagram, giving a glimpse of how he passes his time when away from his chosen sport.
“I don’t do too much. A little bit of sport, PlayStation, I look after my daughter, a bit of trampoline and some dirt-biking at home,” Loeb said earlier this week.
As well as his biking video, fans have been following the banter between Loeb and teammate Elena on social media.
On Sunday, a well-toned Loeb posted photographs of him working out with the caption: “My [first] punishment for driving my bike in the house: 250 press-ups every day.”
A less buff Elena fired back a day later with photographs of himself matching Loeb’s efforts, saying: “The success of a team is its complementarity.”
Loeb denied that he was in competition with Elena.
“With ‘Danos,’ it’s not a challenge that I’ve started. It’s him who starts the challenges himself by doing the same thing as me,” he said. “It’s not always a success, but you have to make the effort to try.”
As well as interacting on social media, Loeb said that he has traded his rally car for a Formula One motor on a games console.
“It’s a bit of a change,” he said. “In rallying, it’s pure driving. We’re not in a peloton, so it’s a bit different. On the track, I think there’s more to gain from being on PlayStation, or whichever simulator. For me it passes the time.”
Loeb is contracted to compete in six rallies this season, which could restart in July, but the Frenchman has more questions than answers about the rest of the campaign.
“The next three legs have been postponed,” Loeb said. “Will they take place? Will we be out of the lockdown and will the situation stabilize, so activities can restart in three weeks? One month? Two months? I don’t know anything. I don’t think anyone does really. We’ll see — we’ll deal with it.”
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
MEDIA RUMORS? With no pay agreement secured and players’ representatives calling for more financial information ahead of talks, the sport had another week of bad press Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, media reported yesterday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Castle this week took a 50 percent pay cut and laid off 75 percent of Rugby Australia (RA) staff members, saying that the body would face losses of up to A$120 million (US$71.95 million) if no more rugby was played this year. With no pay agreement secured with the players and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the
OLYMPICS Delay pushes rower to retire British rowing gold medalist Tom Ransley on Friday announced his retirement after deciding that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men’s eight who won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze in the 2012 London Games. “I have used up everything I had and I know that to get myself in the necessary condition to compete for a seat in 2021 is a step too far,” he told the BBC. The years of early starts, of three training
US President Donald Trump talked to many US professional sports leaders about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.” “I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and [ice] hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe