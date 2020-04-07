Stade de Reims on Sunday were in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who committed suicide after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez,” a statement released by the Ligue 1 club said. “Not just the club, but also hundreds of men and women in Reims.”
Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet said that he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for more than 20 years, by the local prefecture.
“I was told doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinet said.
A medical source also confirmed the existence of the letter, but added that the doctor had appeared “to be in good shape two days ago.”
“I am shocked by his death because he was someone I had known for many years,” Robinet said. “No only was he the club doctor, but he was also the GP [general practitioner] of many people in Reims. He was known for his human and professional qualities. He will be missed by the football family and all those in Reims who met him.”
Stade de Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said that he was “stunned” by the news.
“This pandemic has struck Reims in the heart. A great personality and great professional of the sport has left us,” Caillot said.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to create a puzzle for French soccer and, for the moment, those in charge have no idea what the answer might be.
The idea of simply declaring the season over is gaining ground in some quarters, but others remain strongly opposed to the suggestion.
The top flight and second division have already been suspended for three weeks, with 10 rounds of matches to play, and many of the leading voices are no longer saying that it should finish “whatever the cost.”
“There are more uncertainties today,” Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas — an early advocate of ending the league and basing European qualification on last season’s final placings which would put his seventh-placed team in the UEFA Champions League — told L’Equipe on Sunday.
The chances of “finishing all the matches [are] lower,” he said.
Stade Brestois 29 president Denis Le Sant told the same paper that “the season could not start again.”
Amiens SC president Bernard Joannin, whose side are 19th in the table, agreed.
“Denis Le Saint has a very humane position that places the health of all above everything else. It’s a view that’s shared by a lot of people in the world of football,” Joannin said. “You have to understand that the only commander is COVID-19. Unfortunately, it sets the agenda.”
Others were outraged.
“We hope that the league will finish if it’s possible. It really bothers me to see in some people a kind of shame that football wants to come back to life at some point,” Le Havre AC general manager Pierre Wantiez said. “I’m not going to hide behind a veil of secrecy and say: ‘It’s over, we can’t do anything.’ Let’s wait before saying the season is dead.”
The situation is confusing leaders across the game.
The lockdown in France has been extended until at least Wednesday next week. Most clubs have put staff, including players, on part-time contracts and some of the league’s foreign stars, including Brazil’s Neymar, have gone home.
Broadcasters Canal+ and beIN Sports have suspended the payment of TV rights, the clubs’ main source of revenue. In that context, the French league is increasing the frequency of its conference calls, but delaying its decisions.
“Today, who can say what’s going to happen? We’re preparing for everything. For the time being, I think it’s urgent to wait,” said Dijon FCO president Olivier Delcourt, whose side are three points above the relegation playoff spot.
Joannin said he would like the league to follow the French government’s lead.
“There’s no point in talking and saying nothing,” Joannin said. “Let’s take the time... We need to give ourselves two weeks to see how things are going.”
The issue of TV rights is to be addressed this week by a quartet of club presidents, led by Paris Saint-Germain’s Nasser al-Khelaifi, who is also head of beIN Media, and several sources confirmed negotiations with Canal+ are also planned.
The timetable depends on the decision of the French government on when to end the lockdown and, to a lesser degree, FIFA and UEFA.
FIFA has to change the way the summer transfer market works, because players whose contracts end this season would become free agents at the end of June. UEFA has shown itself open to postponing its Champions League until the end of July or August to allow the domestic leagues to finish, but has also threatened to bar clubs from leagues that do not finish.
Some officials argue a “deadline” for the resumption of the league must be set quickly.
“A resumption of the season until doomsday should not push the problem onto the next championship,” Wantiez said.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the New England Patriots. One of the team’s private airplanes on Thursday evening landed in Boston after returning from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to healthcare providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the airplane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution. Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of getting them to the US. He
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the
DECREASED TENSION: The US players’ lawyers said that the soccer federation no longer disputes that the jobs of the women’s and men’s national teams require equal skill Women players suing the US Soccer Federation (USSF) said in in court documents filed on Tuesday that the federation has acknowledged that the jobs of male and female soccer players require equal skill. The language seemed to signal a decrease in tension between the parties after language in documents filed by the federation’s lawyers earlier last month provoked widespread outrage in saying that playing on the men’s national team required a higher level of skill based on speed and strength and carried greater responsibility. The fierce backlash — not only from the women players, but also from sponsors such as Coca-Cola —
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning to play a charity golf match next month with Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, CNBC reported on Wednesday. CNBC, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations, said that the charity match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans and is being organized by the PGA Tour and AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The negotiations are still being finalized, but the match pitting 15-time major champion Woods and Manning against five-time major winner Mickelson and Brady could be aired on live TV and is unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, CNBC said. “Discussions