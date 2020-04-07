England’s Walker sorry after lockdown ‘party’

AP, MANCHESTER, England





England defender Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from English Premier League team Manchester City after appearing to break British lockdown regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker, 29, apologized on Sunday after it was widely reported he held a party involving two sex workers at his home last week, breaking the government’s regulations on social distancing.

The UK is in the middle of a three-week lockdown.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, left, and John Stones celebrate with the trophy after winning the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on March 1. Photo: Reuters

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today [Sunday] about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” Walker’s statement said. “I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

“My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe,” the statement said.

Manchester City plan to investigate Walker’s conduct.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules,” a club statement said. “Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS [National Health Service] and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”