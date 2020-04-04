Tokyo Games delay adds work, costs

Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be.

Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the governing bodies of 33 sports in a huge task to amend thousands of contracts. They include agreements for 41 venues, an Olympic village of 5,000 apartments, hotels and transport, as well as the supply of goods and services.

“All of this now has to be resecured for one year later,” IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said. “There will be costs for [Tokyo local organizers] and the IOC and Olympic family side.”

The estimations for how much it will cost to postpone the Games have started at US$2 billion and gone much higher. Japanese taxpayers are expected to meet most of it, adding to their share of an official budget of US$12.6 billion.

The IOC was contributing US$1.3 billion to Tokyo’s original operating budget.

Asked if the Switzerland-based Olympic body would meet some of the extra costs from its own insurance policy or US$1 billion reserve fund, the official line on Thursday was that it was too early to say.

It was also unclear how the payments from broadcasters would be structured.

“We’re only just getting into all of this,” IOC managing director of TV and marketing Timo Lumme said.

Broadcasters including the US’ National Broadcasting Corp contributed 73 percent of the IOC’s US$5.7 billion income from the previous four-year cycle up to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Of that, US$540 went to the governing bodies of the 28 core Summer Games sports.

That figure is expected to go up for Tokyo, but it is still unclear when the governing bodies would get IOC payments from their share of those revenues.

The IOC has not committed to paying 25 percent of that money in advance this year to ease the governing bodies’ cash flow. Many face extra costs for Tokyo, while also having to cancel revenue-earning world championships and other international events.

“They’ll get to 2021, but in what condition?” Association of Summer Olympic International Federations president Francesco Ricci Bitti said this week.

He told reporters that “15 to 20 are very dependent on Olympics funding.”

One Tokyo Olympics decision could come within two weeks, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said.

The IOC would have talks with FIFA about raising the age limit in men’s soccer from 23 to 24 to account for the one-year delay.

Hundreds of potential Olympic athletes who get IOC funding for their training are getting one-year extensions to their scholarships.

The IOC has yet to reschedule its annual meeting that was set for Tokyo in July — or a presidential election that is scheduled for June next year in Athens, Greece. That is now just one month before the start of the Tokyo Games.