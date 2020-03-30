Juventus players agree to forgo 90m euros in wages

AP, ROME





Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates, along with manager Maurizio Sarri, on Saturday agreed to forgo 90 million euros (US$100 million) in wages to help the club during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club said the money amounted to four months of wages.

The first agreement of its kind in Serie A since play was halted three weeks ago means Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the Italian top league, would give up 10 million euros.

Juventus pose prior to their Champions League match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Dec. 11 last year. Photo: AP

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, who has a degree in economics, led the negotiations with the club and fellow players.

“Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalization of official competitions,” Juventus said.

Aiming for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, Juventus leads the standings by one point over SS Lazio.

“Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone,” Juventus said.

Three Juventus players — Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala — have tested positive for COVID-19.