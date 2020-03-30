Osaka disappointed, but supports postponement

AFP, WASHINGTON





Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka on Saturday said that she is disappointed not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this year, but supports the decision to postpone the event.

The 22-year-old former world No. 1 wrote on Twitter that she thinks the event will be better for moving to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sport will eventually unite us again and be there for us always, but that time is not now,” Osaka wrote.

Naomi Osaka reacts during her loss to Coco Gauff at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 24. Photo: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to postpone the Olympics after athletes worldwide expressed concern about trying to stage the spectacle amid so much uncertainty.

“Everyone knows how much the Olympics means to me and how proud I will be to participate in my home country,” Osaka wrote.

“Of course I’m disappointed that it won’t happen this year, but we’ll all be ready to go stronger than ever in 2021! I support Prime Minister Abe’s brave decision and the IOC 100%,” she wrote.

Osaka, a US Open and Australian Open champion, asked Japanese to stay strong.

“This is the time for people from all countries, backgrounds and races to rally together to save as many lives as we can,” Osaka said.

“To me that’s the Olympic spirit,” she said.