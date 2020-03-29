Marquez chasing a virtual win in #StayAtHomeGP

Reuters, LONDON





Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez might be able to celebrate his first win of the season today when the Spaniard takes part in a virtual race from the comfort of his home.

The dominant Honda rider has had no opportunity to triumph on the real racetrack so far this year, with this month’s opening Qatar round canceled and the following four races all postponed.

The season is not due to start until mid-May at the earliest.

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez steers through a corner during the second day of the pre-season MotoGP winter test at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, on Feb. 8. Photo: AFP

Marquez has a remote chance, in the strictly literal sense, in what is being presented by MotoGP organizers as the #StayAtHomeGP.

“All of us are living in a difficult moment, so it will be really nice to have some fun and bring some action to the fans,” he said.

A cast of regular riders, including Marquez and his brother and teammate Alex, as well as Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales and Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo are to race on the official MotoGP 2019 video game.

The race is to be six laps of the virtual Mugello circuit, home to the Italian Grand Prix, after a five minute qualifying period.

Fans can watch on selected TV channels and across social media platforms.

“I have been remaining at home, still training as much as I can while staying safe,” Marquez said in a Honda statement.

“Alex and I enjoy playing the MotoGP game together, but now we must be a little more serious about it,” Marquez added. “No matter what we are racing, as riders we want to win. With the race only being six laps, I think we can go full aggression and push the whole way. I’m looking forward to doing some racing.”

Moto2 champion Alex Marquez, 23, has yet to make his race debut at the top level after moving up for this season.

“We have a responsibility to encourage people to stay inside and follow the guidelines. If they can’t come to the races, then we can bring the races to them,” said the younger Marquez, who has been training indoors. “I thought my ‘racing debut’ would be a little different, but I am looking forward to it either way. Normally I am quite competitive in the MotoGP game when I play with friends, so I am not sure I am a true rookie.”