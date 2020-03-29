Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez might be able to celebrate his first win of the season today when the Spaniard takes part in a virtual race from the comfort of his home.
The dominant Honda rider has had no opportunity to triumph on the real racetrack so far this year, with this month’s opening Qatar round canceled and the following four races all postponed.
The season is not due to start until mid-May at the earliest.
Photo: AFP
Marquez has a remote chance, in the strictly literal sense, in what is being presented by MotoGP organizers as the #StayAtHomeGP.
“All of us are living in a difficult moment, so it will be really nice to have some fun and bring some action to the fans,” he said.
A cast of regular riders, including Marquez and his brother and teammate Alex, as well as Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales and Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo are to race on the official MotoGP 2019 video game.
The race is to be six laps of the virtual Mugello circuit, home to the Italian Grand Prix, after a five minute qualifying period.
Fans can watch on selected TV channels and across social media platforms.
“I have been remaining at home, still training as much as I can while staying safe,” Marquez said in a Honda statement.
“Alex and I enjoy playing the MotoGP game together, but now we must be a little more serious about it,” Marquez added. “No matter what we are racing, as riders we want to win. With the race only being six laps, I think we can go full aggression and push the whole way. I’m looking forward to doing some racing.”
Moto2 champion Alex Marquez, 23, has yet to make his race debut at the top level after moving up for this season.
“We have a responsibility to encourage people to stay inside and follow the guidelines. If they can’t come to the races, then we can bring the races to them,” said the younger Marquez, who has been training indoors. “I thought my ‘racing debut’ would be a little different, but I am looking forward to it either way. Normally I am quite competitive in the MotoGP game when I play with friends, so I am not sure I am a true rookie.”
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
DISSENT: The US track and field body joined sports officials in Norway and Brazil, as well as Indian athletes, in calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government’s stance that postponement is not an option. While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games would go on. A Japanese government spokesman on Wednesday said that Tokyo was not preparing for postponement. “Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last