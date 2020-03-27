Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons that self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp — although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with.
In a live question-and-answer session on Instagram organized by his Renault Formula One team, the Australian talked about what he was doing to pass the time waiting for a coronavirus-ravaged season to start.
“I know it’s probably going to be a while till we race again, but I’m not allowing myself to go back into holiday mode,” Ricciardo said.
Photo: Reuters
“Training is definitely the thing that’s keeping me with that competitive mindset. You get some anger out when you train, so that’s my medicine for now,” he said.
“I feel like now it’s kind of perfect to get in shape,” the 30-year-old said. “We’re forced to stay in, there’s no jet lag, no airports… We can really create a real training camp, which we don’t always have.”
Ricciardo said that he expected to see other drivers looking pretty fit when they finally got back together again, even if they might have so much pent up aggression that they all collided at the first corner.
The Australian said that he might just qualify last to avoid the carnage and cash in.
