All qualifying events for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup and the 50-overs version in 2023 that were scheduled to be held before June 30 have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said yesterday.
The pandemic has brought global sport to a standstill and the ICC said in a statement that the World Cup qualifiers would also be affected.
“In light of the significant global health concerns at the current time and the restrictions on movement imposed by governments across the world, the ICC has taken the decision to postpone all events up until the end of June, subject to further review,” ICC head of events Chris Tetley said.
“Work will continue on contingency plans and options for both men’s qualification pathways,” he said.
“We will provide updates in due course on these plans and decisions on the staging of the remaining events this year,” he added.
India are to host next year’s T20 World Cup, as well as the 50-overs event in 2023.
As many as eight events would now be postponed due to the ICC decision.
This year’s Women’s T20 World Cup was held last month and this month in Australia, which are to host the men’s version starting in October.
The World Cup trophy tour for the men’s event, which was scheduled to start next month, was also postponed.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others