MLB delays season opener to middle of May at the earliest

AP, NEW YORK





Major League Baseball (MLB) on Monday pushed back its opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the COVID-19 pandemic after the US government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams.

“The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the MLB commissioner’s office said in a statement.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the nation for the next eight weeks.

“The opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance,” Manfred said.

However, there is no telling at this point when games could start.

“We’re not going to announce an alternate opening day at this point. We’re going to have to see how things develop,” Manfred told the St Louis Post-Dispatch at a Cardinals camp in Jupiter, Florida.

He did not want to speculate about the possibility of playing in empty stadiums, saying part of that decision would depend on timing.

The MLB on Thursday last week called off the rest of the spring training schedule and said opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, would be postponed for at least two weeks.

Teams and players agree that two to four weeks of additional spring training would be needed before the season begins.

“I’m just treating this as January of the winter time,” Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt said in a text. “I am working out with the anticipation of baseball activities ramping up over the next month. But my mentality is back to preparing for the season.”

Under an agreement last week between the MLB and MLB Players’ Association (MLBPA), players are allowed to decide whether to stay at spring training or go home, but some teams have ignored that deal and told players to leave.

“There should be no organized activities in the camps,” Manfred told the Post-Dispatch. “We did agree with the MLBPA that spring training sites would remain open, but the thought there is with a skeleton crew, really to give players some place to use a gym, as opposed to being forced out into a public gym and the like.”

Any change to the 162-game schedule would necessitate bargaining with the MLBPA over an array of issues, including when and how much players get paid.

The league has not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 following a seven-and-a-half-month strike by the players that also wiped out the 1994 World Series.

Opening day was pushed back from April 2 to April 26 and player salaries were reduced by 11.1 percent because of the games lost to the strike.

After a 32-day spring training lockout in 1990 caused opening day to be delayed a week until April 9, the season was extended by three days to allow each team a full 162-game schedule.

Baseball’s first strike lasted from April 1 to 13, 1972, and the season started on April 15.

The 1918 season was cut short because of World War I.

US Provost Marshal General Enoch Crowder announced a regulation on May 23, 1918, that men not involved in useful occupations appear before the draft board.

The US Department of War initially did not rule baseball was non-essential under the “work or fight” order, but US Secretary of War Newton Baker on July 26 announced that baseball had to comply by Sept. 1.

After negotiation, the season ended on Sept. 2 and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs in a World Series played from Sept. 5 to 11.