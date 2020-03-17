Business as usual in rugby league

Reuters, LONDON





While the UK’s sporting weekend cupboard was left almost bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was business as usual in rugby league’s Super League as Castleford Tigers beat St Helens 28-14 in front of a sizeable crowd at The Jungle on Sunday.

Peter Mata’utia’s early try and two from Derrell Olpherts put the hosts in command, and although Tommy Makinson replied before halftime, Castleford built on their advantage in the second half with Jack Welsby and Jake Trueman going over.

“It’s been a mental week not knowing if we were going to be playing or not, but we just had to focus on ourselves and getting the two points against a great side,” Castleford’s Paul McShane told Sky Sports.

Specatators watch the Super League match between Castleford Tigers and St Helens at The Jungle in Castleford, England, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Castleford went joint top with the victory over the defending Super League champions, although when they play again is uncertain, as the UK’s other sports have largely been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

English Premier League and EFL soccer has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest, yet Super League elected to carry on, following the government’s decision not to outlaw mass gatherings.

It has inevitably raised eyebrows, although Rugby Football League (RFL) chief executive Ralph Rimmer said that unless the advice changes, the RFL would be going forward with the season.

“I won’t pre-empt any decision from government,” Rimmer told BBC Radio 5 Live. “We have managed to liaise with them regularly and they have been very direct with their guidance. We’ll be meeting the professionals early this week to talk about what the options may look like in the future, but until anything changes we’ll be going forward.”

Responding to the surprise that Super League was continuing when the soccer leagues had acted independently to suspend, he said the RFL were simply following government advice, pointing out that the Cheltenham horse racing festival went ahead last week.

“At the moment it’s everyone’s prerogative to choose what they want to do, but nevertheless the games are on,” Rimmer said.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said suspending Super League would be damaging to the clubs.

“There’s no doubt about it, the main taking point this week has been coronavirus,” Powell said. “The way it’s already impacting on all our lives and the sporting landscape is incredible.”

“Financially, soccer can probably cop it, but I don’t think rugby league can, so there will be some serious thinking going on behind closed doors to see what needs to be done,” he said.