‘A gift for my country’: Bonifazio of Italy wins fifth stage of Paris-Nice

AFP, LA COTE-SAINT-ANDRE, France





Niccolo Bonifazio called his victory in the fifth stage of the Paris-Nice race “a little gift for my country,” with Italy plunged into a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powering toward the line, Bonifazio managed to overtake Slovenia’s Jan Tratnik, part of a group of riders who broke away from the peloton soon after the start of the 227km stage, the longest in this year’s race.

Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain placed second, followed by Slovakia’s Peter Sagan in third.

Italian rider Niccolo Bonifazio of Team Total Direct Energie celebrates winning the fifth stage of the Paris-Nice, 227km from Gannat to La-Cote-Saint-Andre, France, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It’s a little gift for my country that is going through difficult times,” said Bonifazio, who lives in Liguria on the Italian Riviera. “My family has to stay at home. They can’t leave.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced unprecedented measures limiting travel and banning public gatherings across the country in a desperate bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re living day by day,” said Trek-Segafredo rider Vincenzo Nibali, a four-time Grand Tour champion.

“We’re obviously thinking about it,” added Giacomo Nizzolo, winner of Monday’s second stage. “It’s difficult not to, but for the moment, it’s good to be able to compete in a big race like Paris-Nice. We’ll see what we’ll be able to do after this.”

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany retains the leader’s yellow jersey with three days to go in a race that has survived widespread cancelations of major sporting events caused by the pandemic.