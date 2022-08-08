ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

By Nick Kembel





Tigers are the largest cats in existence. Below you’ll learn some lesser-known facts about these awe-inspiring creatures.

1. Tigers have an excellent memory.

Did you know that tigers have one of the best memories of any animal? In fact, their short-term memory is even better than that of humans. Studies show that tigers can remember information for 30 seconds longer than we can.

2. A group of tigers is called an ambush or a streak.

You can remember these terms if you keep in mind that tigers attack their prey by ambushing them, and that they have streaks of black on their orange fur. However, tigers are usually solitary animals.

3. Tigers can imitate the sounds of other animals.

A useful hunting skill that tigers possess is the ability to copy sounds made by their prey. For example, they’ve been heard making a “pook” sound similar to that of the sambar deer, one of their favorite meals. This ability can trick the deer into thinking the approaching tiger is one of them.

4. Tiger urine smells like buttered popcorn.

While this may be the weirdest fact on the list, it is undeniably true (according to those who’ve taken a whiff). It’s not because tigers enjoy this movie theater snack, though. It’s just that their pee, along with that of a few other mammals in the world, contains a chemical that, by coincidence, has the same smell.

5. Tigers don’t see humans as prey.

You’ll be happy to know that you don’t look like lunch to a tiger. Even though we are quite easy to catch, tigers don’t seem to have a taste for human meat. There have been cases of tigers eating humans, though, so it’s not a good idea to test this fact out.

老虎是現存最大的貓科動物，以下將帶你看看這種雄偉動物較鮮為人知的一些事實。

一、老虎擁有絕佳記憶力︰

你知道老虎的記憶力是所有動物中數一數二好的嗎？實際上，牠們的短期記憶甚至比人類更好。研究顯示老虎能夠記憶資訊的時間還比我們多三十秒。

二、一群老虎稱為ambush或streak︰

如果你記得老虎攻擊獵物時是採取埋伏（ambush），還有牠們橘色的毛上有黑色的條紋（streak），那你就能記得這兩個字。然而，老虎通常是獨居動物。

三、老虎可以模仿其他動物的叫聲︰

老虎擁有的一個實用打獵技能是，牠們能夠模仿獵物所發出的聲音。舉例來說，曾有人聽到牠們發出「pook」的聲音，這和水鹿（牠們最愛的大餐之一）的叫聲很像。這個能力可以誘騙水鹿，讓牠們以為接近中的老虎是牠們的一員。

四、老虎的尿聞起來像奶油爆米花︰

這或許是清單上最奇怪的事實，但無疑是真的（根據那些曾聞過的人所言）。不過，這可不是因為老虎喜歡這種電影院的點心。這只是因為牠們──還有世界上其他一些哺乳動物──的尿液中含有一種化學物質，而這種化學物質碰巧有和爆米花同樣的味道。

五、老虎不將人類視為獵物︰

知道自己看起來不像老虎的午餐你會感到開心的。雖然要獵捕我們相當容易，但老虎似乎不愛人肉。不過，還是有老虎吃人的案例，所以最好別想測試這個事實。

1. What type of passage is this?

(A) Fictional.

(B) Informational.

(C) Opinion-based.

(D) News-oriented.

2. What can we learn about tigers from the passage?

(A) They have better long-term memory than humans.

(B) They can change color to match their environment.

(C) They have never preyed on humans.

(D) They seldom spend time in groups.

3. Which of the following aspects regarding tigers is NOT mentioned

in the passage?

(A) Their hunting skills.

(B) Scent left by them.

(C) Habitats suitable for them.

(D) Their dietary preferences.

答案：1. (B) 2. (D) 3. (C)

Practical Phrases

1. in existence 存在的

The museum is home to the oldest Hebrew manuscript in existence.

這間博物館保存現今最古老的希伯來文手稿。

2. keep / bear in mind + that 牢記…

keep / bear... in mind 記住／牢記…

Please bear in mind that this work takes a great deal of time and energy.

請記得這份工作要花費很多時間與精力。

You’d better keep my advice in mind if you want to avoid trouble.

你若想避免麻煩，最好牢記我的忠告。

3. trick sb into V-ing 騙某人去做…

The conman tricked me into giving him NT$10,000.

那個騙子從我這兒騙走一萬塊新臺幣。

4. have a taste for... 喜愛、愛好…

Harry has a taste for expensive clothes.

哈利喜歡穿昂貴的衣服。

5. test sth out / test out sth 測試某物

The teacher let the students test out their designs during the class.

這名老師讓學生在課堂上測試他們的設計。

Word in Use

1. awe-inspiring a. 令人敬畏、欽佩的

The awe-inspiring opera left me completely speechless.

那齣令人欽佩的歌劇讓我完全說不出話來。

2. prey n. 獵物 & vi. 獵捕、捕食

prey on... 獵捕、捕食…

The leopard caught up with its prey in a matter of seconds.

那隻花豹短短幾秒間就追上了牠的獵物。

3. solitary a. 單獨的，唯一的

There is a solitary tree in the middle of the field.

原野中間有一棵孤零零的樹木。

4. imitate vt. 模仿

John impressed everyone when he imitated the singer.

約翰模仿那名歌手時，驚豔了大家。

5. possess vt. 擁有

Sandy possesses most of the skills needed to be a manager, but she just isn’t ready for the responsibility yet.

珊蒂具備大多數當經理的技能，只不過她尚未準備好承擔這份責任。

