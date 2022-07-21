A: What’s unique about the Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival?
B: The festival brings together Taiwan’s six main indigenous peoples: Amis, Bunun, Truku, Kavalan, Sakizaya and Sediq — making it the grandest of Taiwan’s indigenous harvest festivals.
A: Sounds like it should be really lively.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: The festival also features a 1,000-person dance at the closing ceremony. I’m really looking forward to it.
A: 花蓮縣的豐年節有什麼特別的？
B: 活動集結了六大族群——阿美族、布農族、太魯閣族、噶瑪蘭族、撒奇萊雅族、賽德克族——是最盛大的原住民節慶呢。
A: 那應該很熱鬧。
B: 還有壓軸的千人大會舞，我好期待唷。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
unique
Synonyms: special, noteworthy, notable, significant.
你中鏢了嗎？近來國內外研究及案例發現，無論輕、重症，甚至無症狀的新冠肺炎患者，在痊癒後都有可能留下後遺症，俗稱「長新冠」，顧名思義，就是新冠肺炎所造成的長期健康傷害。除了引發生理上極度疲倦、甚至「腦霧」（brain fog）等症狀外，也導致部分患者罹患心理疾病，不得忽視。今天就讓我們從中學習TOEIC測驗常出現的英文吧！ 長新冠症狀 長新冠症狀英文是long-haul COVID symptoms，long-haul是「拖很久」的意思，haul代表「拖拉」，當名詞時延伸出「艱困旅程」的意思。想像生病到完全復原的過程像是一段艱困的旅程，就可以理解。 They hauled the boat out of the water. （他們把船拉上了岸。）， From there it was a long haul back to our camp. （從那裡回到我們的營地是一段漫長而艱辛的旅程。） symptom(s)常見的解釋為「症狀」，除此之外，也有「徵兆」的意思，代表某件事情的表徵。後方加上「-atic」字尾成形容詞的變化，變成symptomatic，解釋為「顯露症狀的」意思。 He’s complaining of all the usual flu symptoms — a high temperature, headache, and so on. （他抱怨所有常見的感冒症狀——高燒、頭痛等。） A doctor who had treated an Ebola patient may have been symptomatic when he boarded the plane. （一位曾治療過伊波拉患者的醫生在登機時可能已顯露症狀。） 片語be symptomatic of的用法，意思是「代表…的症狀」，可以翻成「顯示…現象」。 It’s her feeling that the recent outbreaks of violence Jealousy within a relationship is usually symptomatic of low self-esteem in one of the partners. （嫉妒的情緒出現在戀愛關係中時，通常顯示出其中一方欠缺自信。） 後遺症持續不斷 「延伸、持續」的英文是persist (v.)，也有「堅持不懈」的意思。如果要表達堅持做一件事情，要用介系詞in，後方加上堅持的事情。 If the pain persists, consult a doctor. （如果持續疼痛就去看醫生。） The cold weather is set to persist throughout the week. （寒冷的天氣將持續整個星期。） If he persists in asking awkward questions,
When it comes to food products, it is always important to check the expiration date before you eat or drink. In the United States, every food product is required by law to have an expiration date written on its packaging. There was even once an expiration date printed on bottled water. However, the law requiring this later changed, but the questions still remain: Can water expire? Isn’t water always safe to drink? While there is no technical expiration date for water, the issue of it being unsafe to drink stems from its method of storage. If stored properly in a sanitized
A: How do you make borsch? B: I use Chinese cabbage instead of beetroot, then add onions, tomatoes, carrots and potatoes and simmer the ingredients together. A: Do you need to add diced beef or pork ribs? B: I like to add diced beef. Before serving, you need to season with white pepper to bring out the flavors. A: 你都怎麼煮羅宋湯呢？ B: 我都用高麗菜取代甜菜根，加入洋蔥、番茄、紅蘿蔔、馬鈴薯一起煮。 A: 那要放牛肉塊還是豬排骨？ B: 我喜歡牛肉塊，起鍋前還要加白胡椒才好吃唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) most recent report, it was behind 52 percent of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37 percent in one week. In the US, it is estimated to be causing around 65 percent of infections. RISING CASE NUMBERS BA.5 is not new. First identified in January, it has been tracked by the WHO since April. It is a sister variant of the Omicron strain that has been dominant worldwide since the end of 2021, and has already caused spikes