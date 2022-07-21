SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Hualien County joint indigenous harvest festival (2/3) 花蓮原住民族豐年節（二）

A: What’s unique about the Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival?

B: The festival brings together Taiwan’s six main indigenous peoples: Amis, Bunun, Truku, Kavalan, Sakizaya and Sediq — making it the grandest of Taiwan’s indigenous harvest festivals.

A: Sounds like it should be really lively.

The 2020 Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival.2020花蓮縣原住民族聯合豐年節。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: The festival also features a 1,000-person dance at the closing ceremony. I’m really looking forward to it.

A: 花蓮縣的豐年節有什麼特別的？

B: 活動集結了六大族群——阿美族、布農族、太魯閣族、噶瑪蘭族、撒奇萊雅族、賽德克族——是最盛大的原住民節慶呢。

A: 那應該很熱鬧。

B: 還有壓軸的千人大會舞，我好期待唷。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）