COVID-19 insurance claims cause chaos 看「防疫保單」之亂 學多益英文

陳涵偉





去年至今，各家保險公司推出的防疫保單皆創下巨量投保量。根據《遠見雜誌》估算，近來因確診案例飆升，出現密集的理賠訴求，台灣產險業總賠付金額將上看六百～七百二十億元。而放眼國際，專門販售防疫保單的保險公司狀況亦不佳。今日就讓我們從防疫保單亂象，學習保險業與多益測驗中常考的單字吧！

「防疫險」英文怎麼說？

The buying frenzy essentially began last January, when Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co. unveiled a policy for NT$500 with payouts of up to NT$100,000 if the policyholder was quarantined.

Photo courtesy of freepic / 照片：freepic提供

(taipeitimes.com)

（購買狂潮基本上始於去年一月，當時台灣產物保險推出了台幣五百元保險給付額的保單，如果投保人被隔離，最高賠付台幣十萬元。）

insurance「保險、保險費、安全保障」，延伸字彙包括動詞insure「為…投保」與名詞insurer「承保人」、the insured「受保人」。經常與insurance搭配的動詞有claim (on)「申請索賠」、renew「更新；繼續」、taken out「購買」、apply for「申請」等，都是金融保險範疇常見的詞彙。

When travelers take out travel insurance with emergency medical benefits, it can cover medical emergencies during their trips.

（當旅行者購買附有緊急醫療給付的旅行保險時，它涵蓋旅行期間的醫療緊急情況。）

現在持續受到討論的「防疫險」用pandemic／COVID insurance表達即可。保險大致分類成：財產保險（non-life insurance）與insurance of the person（人身保險），日常常見的細項如life insurance「壽險」、annuity insurance「年金保險」、casualty insurance「意外險」、health insurance「健保」、labor insurance「勞保」等，都是多益測驗中，金融保險或是醫療保健主題會提及的相關詞彙。

policy 保單

policy在財經保險專業詞彙中，是「保單」的意思，因此policyholder就是「投保人、保戶」，policy dividend代表「保單紅利」。但policy在日常生活中最常見的意思為「政策；策略」。

The updated pandemic policy only covers the NT$50,000 compensation for hospitalization, removing provisions that pay for a COVID diagnosis and isolation.

（更新後的防疫保單僅涵蓋住院最高理賠五萬元，取消了確診、隔離支付理賠的條款。）

payout表示「支出」，在此代表「保險公司依據保單條款應該理賠的金額」，例如死亡給付（death benefit）、到期還本（maturity benefit）、醫療給付（medical benefit）、殘廢給付（disability benefit）。關於其他保險金的詞彙還有claim「（對保險公司的）索賠」、compensation「賠償金；補償金」、indemnity「損害補償金」、benefit「補助金」、premium「保費」，也都是值得學習的詞彙。

Most endowment policies cover the individual’s life in case of unfortunate events, and offer maturity benefits at the end of the term.

（大多數養老保單理賠涵蓋個人生活中的不幸事件，並在期限結束時提供滿期福利金。）

When filing insurance claims for the artworks, the art collector authenticated his claim to receive the benefit from the insurance firm.

（在為藝術品提出保險索賠時，這位藝術品收藏家驗證他的索賠，以便從保險公司獲利。）

保險索賠的各種說法

「提出」保險索賠，除了搭配動詞file外，還可用submit a claim、make a claim等方式表示。

The policyholder submitted a claim for losses sustained as a result of the pandemic.

（投保人就疫情造成的損失提出索賠。）

The policyholder made a claim on pandemic insurance after hospitalization.

（投保人在住院後提出防疫險的索賠。）

「submit a claim to+公司for損失」與「make a claim on+保險名稱」都是很實用的搭配。此外，近來新聞也常提及的「理付賠償」，會搭配pay out與reimburse兩字。

Insurance companies are estimated to pay out claims, topping US$1.39 billion in Taiwan.

（台灣保險公司預計賠付高達十三‧九億美元）

Insurance companies will reimburse policyholders for expenses incurred during their hospitalization.

（保險公司將理付賠償投保人在住院期間產生的費用。）

各家產險公司的災難，必須快速止血且合法，有些正調整理賠範圍以控制損失，有的則已停售防疫險。

coverage在保險金融字彙中，代表「理賠範圍」，來自於動詞cover「給…保險；承保」。

There is no coverage for the costs of healthcare in non-life insurance.

（財產保險不涵蓋醫療保健費用。）

Typical travel insurance plans usually cover medical emergencies, trip cancellation, interruptions, delays, etc.

（典型的旅行保險計劃通常涵蓋醫療緊急情況、旅行取消、中斷與延誤等。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. Fearing steep losses from pandemic ________, most insurance companies are adjusting their offerings, and demand for COVID insurance is expected to cool.

(A) payouts

(B) pensions

(C) premiums

(D) provisions

2. Insurers have to provide financial compensation for stuff that’s lost as long as it ________ under your policy.

(A) covers

(B) is covering

(C) is covered

(D) has covered

【解析】

1. 正解(A)。語意為「擔心疫情保險給付額會導致巨額損失，多數保險公司都在調整他們的產品，防疫險的需求預期將會降溫。」本題為字彙題，pandemic payouts「疫情保險給付額」符合句意，故(A)為正確答案。(B)「退休金，養老金，撫恤金」、(C)「保費」、(D)「規定，條款」。

2. 正解(C)。語意為「只要在保單範圍內，保險公司就必須為你丟失的物品提供錢財上的補償。」本題為文法題。依照語意與用法，cover表示「給…保險；承保」，要使用被動語態。故(C)為正確答案。

SOURCE: https://www.englishok.com.tw/toeic/toeic-issue/pandemic-insurance

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw