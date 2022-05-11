‘Antler’ plumeria trees are Tianwei’s latest ‘secret scene’ 雞蛋花落葉如龍貓隧道 田尾新祕境「鹿角森林」驚豔

The impact of the pandemic over the last three years has made domestic travel very popular, as Taiwan’s own “secret scenes” gradually come to light. Tianwei Township in Changhua County is Taiwan’s biggest producer of potted plants, with fresh flowers blooming in all four seasons, and this has made it one of the townships with the highest concentrations of “secret scenes.”

Recently, one local plumeria garden has been attracting crowds of visitors, despite not being in flower. As it turns out, it is the bare branches, climbing and intertwining like Totoro’s tunnel, while also resembling the romantic scenery of northern climes, that have been attracting the attention of visitors unable to go abroad for several years. Consequently, it has suddenly become a star attraction.

Looking into the distance, the crisscrossing branches look like countless deer antlers emerging from the ground, making an enchanting scene. Unexpectedly, it has attracted Instagram beauties and other people to visit, take photographs and “check in.” This turn of events has astonished the plantation owner, who exclaimed that he never thought people would find plumerias so attractive when they are not in flower.

A child collects fallen flowers in a plumeria plantation in Changhua County’s Tianwei Township on Tuesday last week. 一個小孩上星期二在彰化縣田尾鄉一座緬梔花園拾起花朵。 Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Taipei Times 照片︰自由時報記者陳冠備

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

近三年受疫情影響，國旅成為熱門，國內祕境也逐漸曝光，其中彰化縣田尾鄉是全國最大花卉產區，一年四季都有鮮花盛開，成為祕境最密集的鄉鎮之一。

最近當地一處緬梔花園，還未開花卻能吸引人潮，原來是光禿禿的樹枝盤空交錯猶如龍貓隧道，也像北國場景浪漫，吸引多年未能出國的民眾目光，瞬間成為熱門。

遠看望去彎曲交織的樹枝像無數鹿角從地面冒出，奇幻場景令人驚豔，反而吸引不少IG網美、民眾來拍照打卡，讓園主也驚訝著說，沒想到不開花的緬梔花也很迷人！

（自由時報記者陳冠備）