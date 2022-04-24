IN THE NEWS 時事英語

Useful English expressions for social media 社群英文／我再DM你 到底是什麼意思？

近二十年來，從西方誕生的Facebook、Instagram、Twitter等極致發展後，亞洲也孕育出獨樹一格的社群媒體，例如有中國版Instagram之稱的小紅書，更在國中生之間蔚為風潮。數位時代裡，現代人使用線上社群如呼吸般，每天都離不開按讚、留言、發文與網購等等。這次就一起來學習社群媒體中，基本常用的英文動詞用語，快看看你已經知道多少。

add、friend 加好友

社群軟體最主要的功能就是與朋友互動，因此，最重要的第一步就是學會如何加好友，可用下面幾種方式表達：

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person on Instagram.「C羅」羅納度︰全球IG追蹤人數冠軍。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

You can add me on Line by searching for my phone number.

You can add my Line by searching for my phone number.

You can friend me on Line by searching for my phone number.

（你可以在Line裡透過搜尋我的電話號碼來加我好友。）

有「加好友」，自然有「刪好友」，是用delete嗎？當然不是。「刪好友」直接利用friend此字的相反詞unfriend即可。

The star unfriended unrecognizable fans to limit his interactions with those posts.

（這位明星刪除了無法辨認的粉絲名單，以限制他與這些貼文的互動。）

Direct Message（DM）直接訊息

以往在多數人觀念裡，DM指的是百貨公司、大賣場發放的「廣告傳單」，但實際上DM此字為Direct Mail，指的是e-mail會收到的廣告信件。而在現代網路社群裡，DM指的是Direct Message，也就是「意者私訊」，在社群互動中，常直接作為動詞來使用。

If you want to know more about the program, please DM me for detailed inquiries.

（如果你想要更了解這個產品的資訊，請私訊我詢問細節。）

phub專注手機而冷落（他人）

此字是由phone（手機）和snub（冷落）構成，低頭族就是用phubber表示。現代人因為過度依賴智慧型手機，而逐漸被其綁架，因此澳洲已在多年前開始提倡stop phubbing campaign，鼓勵大眾解決此令人尷尬的社交新問題。

To fight against the obsession with smartphones, the “Stop Phubbing” campaign is going viral around the world.

（為了對抗手機沉迷，「停止玩手機活動」正在世界各地流行起來。）

Instagram 在IG發文

隨著時代演進，很多社群或網路軟體，已逐漸由名詞轉換成動詞，更被收入當代字典詞彙內。以Instagram為例，二○一八年《韋氏大學詞典》將此字以「動詞」形式收入其中，IG網紅就稱為Instagrammer。類似用法如FB與tweet也都被正式收入當代字典當動詞使用。

The fitfluencer excels in Instagramming his workout selfie with effective captions.

（這健身網紅擅長搭配有效的說明文字，在Instagram上發布他的健身自拍照。）

Many sports teams are used to live-tweeting to maximize engagement.

（許多運動隊伍習慣用即時推文，將參與度提到最高。）

另一個詞彙latergram也是近來常用的有趣字詞，由later（而非instant）以及「–gram」（書寫；圖畫）組成，表示「補上傳IG」。所以若在上課日時貼出旅遊或品嘗美食的照片，記得打上#latergram，以免被誤會翹課。

troll（網路上）惡意攻擊

在網路上批評他人，除了常見字如criticize、attack、comment等，在二○一六年時，美國The Daily新聞播客訪談節目中，就採用troll這個單字指稱「酸民」的意思，如今則常用來表示「在網路論壇或社群故意留下激怒他人言論的人或訊息」，而動詞則是「在網路上留下煽動言論與攻擊」的意思。

The hater has been trolling people and communicating through shitposts in our FB group, so the administrator kicked her out.

（這個酸民一直在我們FB群組中惡意攻擊與惡意貼文，所以管理員將她踢出去了。）

live stream直播

近來社群網站直播功能逐漸健全且蓬勃發展，用戶得以即時實況播出影像，live stream可作動詞與名詞使用，直播主則為live streamer或online streamer。stream在多益測驗中多代表「溪流、水流」，an endless stream則用來形容「絡繹不絕」的意思。

The Internet celebrity got many donated virtual gifts when she live-streamed her reaching the summit on Facebook.

（這位網紅在Facebook上直播她登頂的過程中，獲得了許多打賞的虛擬禮物。）

值得注意的是，直播的世界裡，觀眾或粉絲可以用平台的虛擬貨幣或禮物，donate（打賞）給直播主，得到與其互動的機會。而現今e-commerce live streaming（電商直播）已是社群軟體中不能忽視的行銷管道了，未來人們的社交與消費生活更將與社群軟體密不可分。

* 社群媒體常用英文動詞︰

add／friend加好友、check in打卡、share分享、click the Like button按讚、unlike收回讚、follow／unfollow 追蹤／取消追蹤、tag／untag標記／取消標記、archive典藏、explore探索、DM 直接訊息

【多益模擬試題】

1. Given that we’re social beings, getting _______ usually makes victims themselves feel undervalued, resulting in eroded trust and relational instability.

(A) phub (B) phubbing (C) phubbed (D) to phub

2. In an era of full digital confrontations and Twitter feuds, entrepreneurs need to cope with _______ in a manner that won’t destroy the reputation of the enterprise.

(A) influencers (B) lurkers (C) streamers (D) trolls

【解析】

1. 正解(C)。語意為「鑑於我們是社交動物，因對方滑手機而被輕視時，通常會讓受害者本身感到被低估，從而導致信任受損和關係不穩定。」本題為文法題。依照語意與用法，動作應為被動語態being／getting phubbed，故選(C)。

2.正解(D)。語意為「在充滿數位衝突和Twitter爭鬥的時代，企業家需要以不破壞企業聲譽的方式去處理酸民。」本題為字彙題。依照語意，應選含有負面字眼的選項，故選(D)酸民。其他三個選項(A)在特定社群中擁有知名度和具影響力的人、(B)潛水者、(C)直播主，也都是社群網站常見的流行詞彙，供大家參考。

