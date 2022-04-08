SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s study English with new units from ‘Bilingual Times’ (5/5) 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文（五）

A: Aside from the weekend, what other new units will feature in the “Bilingual Times” on weekdays?

B: I heard that the Taipei Times will also be collaborating with other publications, and we can expect new and exciting articles every week.

A: That’s awesome. I can finally fix my broken English.

Students at National Taipei University of Business read an English learning magazine. 台北商業大學的學生們閱讀英文雜誌。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Let’s study English together with new units from the “Bilingual Times!”

A: 「雙語版」除了週末以外，平日有什麼新單元嗎？

B: 聽說他們還會和其它刊物合作，以後每週都能看到最新最精彩的文章。

A: 太棒了，那我的菜英文有救啦。

B: 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文吧！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.