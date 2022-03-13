Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Hollywood is taking action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively encouraging people to make donations. “Countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection,” Reynolds wrote online. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to US$1 million (about NT$28 million), creating double the support.” Also, Hollywood continues to pull its films out of Russia. After Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Sony announced they would stop distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly-anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures has also announced its intention to join the boycott. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn even visited
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (1/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（一） A: Recently, commodity prices keep going up. A half dozen buns can cost several hundred bucks: it’s daylight robbery. B: We need to start baking ourselves. A: What do you want to bake? B: Since this is the Year of the Tiger, let’s make a tiger skin cake! Eating a slice should bring us luck all year round. A: 最近物價上漲，一袋麵包要好幾百元，搶錢喔。 B: 那我們自己動手做吧。 A: 你想要做什麼點心呢？ B: 今年是虎年，我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！吃了「虎」你旺整年。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (2/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！(二) A: Tiger skin cake shouldn’t be too difficult to make, right? B: Actually, it’s a bit complicated to make, because there are three separate components: the main cake, the outer layer of tiger skin and a fresh cream filling. A: Oh, so that’s how it’s made: the separate pieces are assembled together to build the cake. B: Plus, the tiger skin must be well baked, so that the stripes are distinct, but without becoming burnt. A: 虎皮蛋糕應該不難做吧？ B: 其實做起來有一點複雜，因為要分別製作蛋糕體、虎皮、鮮奶油。 A: 原來是分別做好再組合起來的。 B: 而且虎紋要烤得明顯但不焦黑。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Let’s get going and start making the tiger skin cake. B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together. A: What next? B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven. A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。 B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。 A: ︰然後呢？ B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.