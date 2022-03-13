SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Let’s get going and start making the tiger skin cake. B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together. A: What next? B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven. A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。 B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。 A: ︰然後呢？ B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.