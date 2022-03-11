SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (5/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（五）

A: The final step is to assemble the cake and tiger skin.

B: You spread a layer of cream onto the underside of the tiger skin and on top of the cake, then roll up the cake into a log shape.

A: My goodness, I’m a little nervous.

Two kids display tiger skin cakes. 兩位兒童展示虎皮蛋糕。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Finally, take the tiger skin and wrap it around the cake. Now our eye-catching and delicious tiger skin cake is complete.

A: 最後一個步驟，就是把蛋糕和虎皮組合起來囉。

B: 把鮮奶油塗抹在虎皮和蛋糕上，把蛋糕捲起來。

A: 天啊，我好緊張。

B: 再把虎皮一起包上去，好看又好吃的虎皮蛋糕完成啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.