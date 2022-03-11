A: The final step is to assemble the cake and tiger skin.
B: You spread a layer of cream onto the underside of the tiger skin and on top of the cake, then roll up the cake into a log shape.
A: My goodness, I’m a little nervous.
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩
B: Finally, take the tiger skin and wrap it around the cake. Now our eye-catching and delicious tiger skin cake is complete.
A: 最後一個步驟，就是把蛋糕和虎皮組合起來囉。
B: 把鮮奶油塗抹在虎皮和蛋糕上，把蛋糕捲起來。
A: 天啊，我好緊張。
B: 再把虎皮一起包上去，好看又好吃的虎皮蛋糕完成啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
eye-catching
This adjective phrase is used to describe something as being particularly attractive, to the extent that the object in question “catches” or “grabs” one’s attention.
A man surnamed Fang has been charged with concocting several nicknames to sell consumer electronics goods on social networking platforms concerned with second-hand items such as cellphones and game consoles. After one of his victims remitted payment for a graphics card, the buyer actually received a bunch of bananas, while someone else bought a Sony Playstation 5 game console but instead received tubes of toothpaste. The Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) set up a task force, which traveled to Yilan County to search premises rented by Fang. Fang vehemently denied any involvement, but his denial was contradicted
Hollywood is taking action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively encouraging people to make donations. “Countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes. They need protection,” Reynolds wrote online. “When you donate, we’ll match it up to US$1 million (about NT$28 million), creating double the support.” Also, Hollywood continues to pull its films out of Russia. After Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Sony announced they would stop distributing films in Russia, including Warner’s highly-anticipated “The Batman,” Paramount Pictures has also announced its intention to join the boycott. Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn even visited
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (1/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（一） A: Recently, commodity prices keep going up. A half dozen buns can cost several hundred bucks: it’s daylight robbery. B: We need to start baking ourselves. A: What do you want to bake? B: Since this is the Year of the Tiger, let’s make a tiger skin cake! Eating a slice should bring us luck all year round. A: 最近物價上漲，一袋麵包要好幾百元，搶錢喔。 B: 那我們自己動手做吧。 A: 你想要做什麼點心呢？ B: 今年是虎年，我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！吃了「虎」你旺整年。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (2/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！(二) A: Tiger skin cake shouldn’t be too difficult to make, right? B: Actually, it’s a bit complicated to make, because there are three separate components: the main cake, the outer layer of tiger skin and a fresh cream filling. A: Oh, so that’s how it’s made: the separate pieces are assembled together to build the cake. B: Plus, the tiger skin must be well baked, so that the stripes are distinct, but without becoming burnt. A: 虎皮蛋糕應該不難做吧？ B: 其實做起來有一點複雜，因為要分別製作蛋糕體、虎皮、鮮奶油。 A: 原來是分別做好再組合起來的。 B: 而且虎紋要烤得明顯但不焦黑。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.