SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (3/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（三）

A: Let’s get going and start making the tiger skin cake.

B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together.

A: What next?

A kid holds up a tiger skin cake. 一位兒童展示虎皮蛋糕。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven.

A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。

B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。

A: ︰然後呢？

B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.