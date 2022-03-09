A: Let’s get going and start making the tiger skin cake.
B: First, we need to make the main cake. We start with cake flour, to which we add milk and vegetable oil, and mix the ingredients together.
A: What next?
Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩
B: Next, we need to whisk egg whites and fold them into the flour mix, then pour the batter into a cake pan and bake it in the oven.
A: 那我們馬上開始做虎皮蛋糕吧。
B: 首先是蛋糕體要使用低筋麵粉，加入牛奶、植物油攪拌。
A: ︰然後呢？
B: 再將蛋白打發，和麵糊混合倒入烤盤，就可以放進烤箱烤了。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“fold it into the flour mix”
In this context, “fold” means using a spatula to gently incorporate the ingredients in an up-and-over motion.
A man surnamed Fang has been charged with concocting several nicknames to sell consumer electronics goods on social networking platforms concerned with second-hand items such as cellphones and game consoles. After one of his victims remitted payment for a graphics card, the buyer actually received a bunch of bananas, while someone else bought a Sony Playstation 5 game console but instead received tubes of toothpaste. The Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) set up a task force, which traveled to Yilan County to search premises rented by Fang. Fang vehemently denied any involvement, but his denial was contradicted
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (5/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（五） A: Actually, a Taiwanese engineer is connected to the James Webb project. B: No way! A: According to the media, the optical technology for the telescope was based on research by Taiwanese engineer Chuang Wen-hsien. B: He’s the pride of Taiwan! I hope the project goes successfully. A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計畫，其實和一位台灣工程師有關。 B: 真的假的？ A: 媒體報導，台灣工程師莊文?做的研究，為韋伯的光學技術奠下基礎。 B: 真是台灣之光，希望計畫一切順利。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Let’s make a tiger skin cake! (1/5) 我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！（一） A: Recently, commodity prices keep going up. A half dozen buns can cost several hundred bucks: it’s daylight robbery. B: We need to start baking ourselves. A: What do you want to bake? B: Since this is the Year of the Tiger, let’s make a tiger skin cake! Eating a slice should bring us luck all year round. A: 最近物價上漲，一袋麵包要好幾百元，搶錢喔。 B: 那我們自己動手做吧。 A: 你想要做什麼點心呢？ B: 今年是虎年，我們來做虎皮蛋糕吧！吃了「虎」你旺整年。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (4/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（四） A: I heard that the James Webb Space Telescope project cost almost US$10 billion. B: Why were the countries participating on the project willing to shell out so much money? A: Probably because they want to explore the mysteries of the universe. B: Wouldn’t it be more practical to first sort out the problems on Earth before splurging money in space? A: 聽說韋伯望遠鏡的計劃花了近百億美元。 B: 為什麼那些國家要花大錢推動計劃？ A: 應該是想要探索宇宙的奧秘吧。 B: 在砸大錢上太空之前，先解決地球上的問題不是比較實際嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.